Left Menu
Development News Edition

After woman loses life, commuters' panel seeks more trains

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 20:15 IST
After woman loses life, commuters' panel seeks more trains

Members of the Central Railway's Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) expressed concern about overcrowding on local trains on Thursday and sought immediate steps to improve the situation. On Tuesday, a 22-year-old woman passenger from Dombivali died after falling off a crowded local train heading for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai.

In the wake of the incident, ZRUCC members urged the Central Railway to start additional services to and from Dombivali, a suburban town 40 km away from south Mumbai. "I warned of commuters' agitation at Dombivali station if no action was taken within a fortnight," said Vandana Sonawane, a member of ZRUCC.

Railway officials assured the committee members that they will take steps to ensure that commuters from earlier stations do not board CSMT-Dombivali trains and occupy seats even before the return journey starts. The committee members also asked the railway authorities to expedite infrastructure works including additional railway lines between Diva and Thane, east-west connecting overbridges and closing of level crossing gates for improving punctuality of trains.

"ZRUCC members also asked railway officials to improve coordination among various agencies for speedy completion of projects," Sonawane said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

People should do 'satyagraha' against CAA : Akhilesh Yadav

In the backdrop of violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged people to register their dissent through Satyagraha, the Gandhian mean of protest. I appeal to the people of Lu...

Two killed in firing during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru:Cops

Two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, turned violent here, police said. Police sources said protesters attempted to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried...

Elgar: 'Plot to kill PM', 'overthrow' govt in draft charges

Conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and overthrow the government besides waging war against the Government of India are among the slew of charges brought against all 19 accused by the prosecution in the Elgar Parishad-Kor...

Samajwadi Party asks people to use 'satyagraha' against CAA

After violent protests against the amended citizenship law, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday appealed to people to make satyagraha as their weapon against the anti-constitutional law. Appeal Make Satyagraha your weapon to protest against ant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019