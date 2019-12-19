Punjab Finance Dept releases Rs 1,353 cr for power subsidy, retirement benefits of employees

Punjab's Finance Department has released Rs 1,353.03 crore on account of power subsidy to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Local Government Department and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, besides payment of retirement benefits to employees who had superannuated till September 30, 2019. Funds to the tune of Rs 400 crore has been released to the PSPCL for agriculture power subsidy to farmers, with another Rs 181.63 crore for making payments for retiral benefits including GPF/leave encashment to employees who had retired up to September 30, 2019.

A sum of Rs 153.90 crore has been given to the Local Government Department for Punjab Municipal Fund, an official statement said here on Thursday. Among the remaining amount, Rs 100 crore has been given to Punjab State Warehousing Corporation and Rs 33.32 crore to Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Fund for execution of various development works in urban areas.

Under the centrally sponsored schemes, the Finance Department has released Rs 52.74 crore for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), National Health Mission (Rs 86.04 crore), and Mid-Day Meal (Rs 34.46 crore), it said.

