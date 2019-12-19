Left Menu
Development News Edition

State-owned iron ore miner NMDC diversifies into coal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 20:47 IST
State-owned iron ore miner NMDC diversifies into coal

The country's largest iron ore miner NMDC has diversified into coal with allotment of two coal blocks in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. It will also help the state-owned company set up coal washeries.

"NMDC Ltd diversifies into coal. The Ministry of Coal has allocated two coal blocks to NMDC, Rohne and Tokisud North. I thank Government of India, Ministry of Steel, and Ministry of Coal for reposing faith on NMDC for diversifying into coal," said NMDC Chairman and Managing Director N Baijendra Kumar. The coal ministry has allocated Rohne and Tokisud North coal blocks under Section 5(1) of the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, for commercial mining, NMDC said in a statement.

The Rohne coal block has extractable reserves of 191 million tonnes (MT) and planned production capacity of 8 million tonnes per annum, and the Tokisud North coal block has extractable reserves of about 52 MT of thermal coal and planned production capacity of 2.32 million tonnes per annum. Both the blocks are located at aerial distance of about 10-15 kms, said NMDC, which is setting up its first steel plant at Nagarnar in the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh.

The Rohne coal block, the company said, has coking coal which may require washing for feeding into steel plant and, hence, it is exploring the possibility of setting up of coal washeries. While it executes an allotment agreement of Tokisud North coal block on December 24 for the Rohne coal block, the allotment agreement would be executed as per the directives from the coal ministry.

An NMDC official said, "While the Tokisud North coal block was e-allotted, Rohne coal block was a direct allotment. Our administrative ministry, the Ministry of Steel, on behalf of NMDC had requested the coal ministry which allotted the mine to us." NMDC's coal division has also been set up in Hyderabad to look after coal assets in India and provide linkage to steel and power sectors, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St stays near record high as Mnuchin says trade pact to be signed in Jan.

Wall Street hovered near record highs on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington and Beijing would sign an initial trade deal in early January, with traders also shrugging off the impeachment of President Donald T...

Lebanon president Aoun names former minister Diab next PM

Lebanon President Michel Aoun has designated Hassan Diab, an academic and former education minister, as the countrys next prime minister on Thursday.Diab, who has the support of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies, was named after formal c...

UPDATE 1-U.S.-China to sign 'Phase one' trade pact in early January -Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday the United States and China would sign their so-called Phase one trade pact at the beginning of January, adding that it was completely finished and just undergoing a technical scrub.Mnuc...

People should do 'satyagraha' against CAA : Akhilesh Yadav

In the backdrop of violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged people to register their dissent through Satyagraha, the Gandhian mean of protest. I appeal to the people of Lu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019