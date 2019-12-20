Left Menu
Development News Edition

US stocks score new records on optimism over trade

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 11:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 11:45 IST
US stocks score new records on optimism over trade

Wall Street stocks shot to fresh records Thursday, shrugging off a historic US impeachment vote while the British pound continued to retreat. All three major US indices advanced to new records, basking in an improved outlook on trade, with the mellowing of US-China tensions and a new continental trade agreement with the US, Canada, and Mexico advancing in Congress.

Analysts said Thursday's records also reflect broad expectations that the US Senate will vote against removing US President Donald Trump from office after Trump became just the third US president in history impeached. "The market is going to ignore impeachment in large part, it will pay attention to earnings, interest rates, and the Fed," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

"That's been true for the last two impeachments." Michael Hewson at CMC said financial markets had given the news "a collective 'meh', while IG analyst Chris Beauchamp quipped that "the president, it seems, could offer to sell Alaska back to Russia and the Republican party might still not vote to impeach him." The Bank of England, meanwhile, kept its key lending rate at 0.75 percent. It left the door open to a possible easing next year depending on how Brexit goes, "though its commentary and voting pattern could easily have been more dovish than they were," analysts at Nomura said.

The Swedish central bank on Thursday became the first to bring its leading rates back from negative levels. In European equity markets, London edged upwards as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid out his plans for the government after last week's election triumph, with a focus on delivering Brexit and supporting the health service. Frankfurt ended a touch lower, while Paris managed to eke out a tiny closing gain. The British pound remained depressed, having given up its post-election gains after Johnson said he would pass a law preventing an extension to the next phase of Brexit, reviving the chances of a no-deal divorce.

Among individual companies, Micron Technology gained 2.8 percent after the chip company's earnings topped analyst expectations and it described the just-ended quarter as a "bottom" for its financial performance. Meanwhile, Dow-member Boeing gained 0.9 percent despite having its debt rating downgraded by both S&P and Moody's after it halted production on the 737 MAX, which remains grounded following two deadly accidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Huawei and Deutsche Telekom held advanced talks over 5G network deal - sources

Deutsche Telekom was in advanced talks to retain Chinas Huawei as its main supplier of radio equipment for new mobile networks before it put the negotiations on hold for political reasons, according to three sources familiar with the matter...

Country could make jump in Ease of Doing Business due to sustained effort: PM Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that the goal of achieving the 5 Trillion Dollar Economy is achievable.He was participating in the inaugural session of the Hundred Years of ASSOCHAM in New Delhi today.Addressing a gathering of leader...

Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid peaceful: Police Commissoner

Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid peaceful Police Commissoner Hyderabad, Dec 20 PTI Barring some slogan shouting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, prayers at the historic Mecca Masjid here passed off peacefully, Hyderabad Police Comm...

Next meet of special representatives of India, China on boundary issue on Saturday

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will hold boundary talks here on Saturday under the framework of Special Representatives dialogue, the External Affairs Ministry has announced. Wangs visit to India w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019