Left Menu
Development News Edition

COAI raises AGR issue, seeks cut in levies at meeting with FM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:18 IST
COAI raises AGR issue, seeks cut in levies at meeting with FM

Amid mounting financial woes of the telecom sector, industry body COAI raised the issue of adjusted gross revenue and sought cut in levies like licence fee and spectrum usage charges during a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. The industry has also asked the government to create an infrastructure bank that will raise tax-free bonds, the proceeds of which can be used to lend to the companies at lower rates, Rajan Mathews, Director General of Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) said after a pre-budget meeting with the FM.

The industry has also raised the issue of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and higher levies during the meeting, Mathews said. The first thing that we highlighted was the matter of AGR, the high licence fee, and spectrum usage charges (SUC) that are being paid by the industry, Mathews said.

"We represented that they be brought down... We urged that licence fee which is currently at eight per cent be lowered to about 3 per cent, and SUC which is presently at 5 per cent be brought down to 1 per cent... and to see if it could be done over a appropriate period of time," he added. The comments assume significance as the debt-laden telecom industry is saddled with Rs 1.47 lakh crore in additional statutory dues in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling on AGR.

Telecom companies owe the government Rs 92,642 crore in unpaid licence fee, and another Rs 55,054 crore in outstanding spectrum usage charges. According to government data, the liabilities in the case of Bharti Airtel add up to nearly Rs 35,586 crore, of which Rs 21,682 crore is licence fee and another Rs 13,904.01 crore is the SUC dues (excluding the dues of Telenor and Tata Teleservices).

In the case of Vodafone Idea, this number stands at a cumulative Rs 53,038 crore, including Rs 24,729 crore of SUC dues and Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee. The remaining liability is with state-owned BSNL/MTNL and some of the shut/bankrupt telecom companies.

The Supreme Court had allowed three months to the affected telcos to cough up the amounts due to the government, and the telecom department subsequently shot-off notice to players to pay their revenue share dues within the timelines stipulated by the court. The department has given option to operators to clear all the dues on self-assessment basis.

On AGR dues, Mathews pointed out that Department of Telecom has said they will await clarity from the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Mathews said that the industry has also asked the government to clear GST input tax credit dues worth about Rs 36,000 crore.

"We have also raised GST related issue... Our spectrum and licence fee are taxed at 18 per cent because they are classified as services. We said they are not services," Mathews added. COAI also urged the government to remove the high import duties on telecom equipment, that will only serve to increase costs for the cash-strapped industry and may hamper roll out of networks and new technology.

"We talked of duties on equipments... We said 4G equipment and 5G equipment should be brought to normal levels if not free because they fit into the PM's vision of connected digital India...," Mathews said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Kazakhstan to liberalise rules on protests and political parties

Kazakhstan will drop a requirement for public protests to be approved by authorities, make it easier to form political parties, and reduce punishments for hate speech and libel, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday. The reform pac...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit record high, as sterling endures torrid week

World stocks touched record highs on Friday, as trading wound down before the year-end holidays, while the British pound was heading towards its worst week for more than two years amid renewed worries over how Britain will leave the Europea...

Australia fines Volkswagen USD 86 mn over 'dieselgate'

An Australian court handed Volkswagen a record 125 million Australian dollars USD 86 m fine Friday for misleading customers about the emissions from its diesel vehicles, with the company saying it may appeal. The Federal Court found that an...

Malaysia's Najib swears in a mosque he had no role in model's murder

Former Malaysian premier Najib Razak took an oath at a mosque on Friday denying allegations he ordered the 2006 murder of a Mongolian model, seeking to clear his name in the Muslim-majority country.Ousted in a general election last year aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019