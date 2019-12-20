Left Menu
Development News Edition

Markets inch up to record highs; post weekly gains

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:02 IST
Markets inch up to record highs; post weekly gains

Equity benchmarks rose marginally to close at record highs for the fourth straight session on Friday, buoyed by bank, finance and IT shares. Gains were muted as investors turned jittery at the fag end of the session on macroeconomic concerns after Fitch Ratings cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019-20, traders said.

After opening on a firm footing, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 7.62 points, or 0.02 per cent, higher at 41,681.54. It hit a lifetime intra-day high of 41,809.96 during the session. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 12.10 points, or 0.09 per cent, to its new record of 12,271.80. It hit an intra-day high of 12,293.90.

During the week, the Sensex rose 671.83 points or 1.63 per cent, while Nifty advanced 185.10 points or 1.53 per cent. Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack on Friday, rallying 3.23 per cent, followed by SBI, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, Vedanta was the biggest loser, shedding 3.45 per cent. Kotak Bank, Tata Motors, ITC, M&M and Sun Pharma too ended in the red. According to traders, participants offloaded equities at the fag end of the session after Fitch Ratings cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 fiscal year to 4.6 per cent on deterioration in business and consumer confidence.

Stocks traded with a positive bias during the day on hopes of Budget stimulus to spur economic growth, analysts said. "Market maintained a positive bias amid a narrow range. RBI's open market operation to bridge liquidity gap provided impetus to investors. Bond yield slid to 6.57 per cent while PSU banks gained in expectation of higher treasury gains.

"A short term consolidation cannot be ruled out as investors may slide to a holiday mood, last two weeks we had a solid Santa clause rally," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. BSE consumer durables, telecom, realty, utilities, metal, power and finance indices rose up to 1.20 per cent.

However, healthcare, auto, energy and capital goods lost up to 0.42 per cent. Broader BSE midcap index rose 0.15 per cent, while smallcap gauge slipped 0.03 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 739.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 493.95 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchange showed. World equities climbed to fresh highs as investors remained in a bullish mood ahead of the holiday season.

In Asia, Hong Kong and Seoul settled on a positive note, while bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo ended in the red. Benchmark indices in Europe were trading higher in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 13 paise against the US dollar to 71.16 (intra-day). Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.14 per cent to USD 66.45 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan: Earthquake felt in Punjab; reports from Lahore, Faisalabad and nearby cities

An earthquake was reportedly felt in Pakistans Punjab on Friday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. Dozens of people from Lahore, Faisalabad and nearby cities have tweeted about the earthquake.Felt earthquake M5.9 strikes...

Earthquake measuring 6.3 strikes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

An earthquake measuring 6.3 struck Afghanistans Hindu Kush region at a depth of 190 kilometres 118.06 miles on Friday, the Indian weather office said. USGS put the magnitude at 6.1.There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage...

First Ebola relapse recorded in Congo outbreak, WHO says

Health officials in eastern Congo have documented the first relapse in the current Ebola epidemic, the World Health Organization said on Friday. The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has so far infected more than 3,300 people a...

AMU students in hospital say police were `merciless'

Aligarh UP, Dec 20 Days after the violence at Aligarh Muslim university over the amended citizenship law, four students remain admitted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospitals trauma centre on the campus, one of them with his hand amputated, a do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019