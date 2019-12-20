Left Menu
Development News Edition

International Arogya 2019 Highlights the Focus in Mainstreaming of Brand AYUSH to Strengthen Global Healthcare System

  • PTI
  • |
  • Varanasi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:12 IST
International Arogya 2019 Highlights the Focus in Mainstreaming of Brand AYUSH to Strengthen Global Healthcare System

- The two-day conference from December 19-20, 2019, concluded with discussion on global strategies to integrate the system and AYUSH services with the modern system of healthcare, standardization of products and services

- Sessions were held to highlight the importance of AYUSH systems of medicines and therapy in treating Non-Communicable diseases

- Discussions took place to understand the integration of producers of high value products in Indian market with regional and global markets.

- The event, including an Exhibition and Conference, is being held across four days from December 19-22, 2019, at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

VARANASI, India, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Arogya 2019, the second international conference and exhibition on AYUSH and wellness systems organized by FICCI in collaboration with Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and Pharmexcil, has delegates participating from more than 60 countries and visitors from all over India meeting with buyers to provide an exclusive platform for various stakeholders to present their offerings through exhibition, international conference, B-2-B meetings, reverse buyer seller meeting, etc.

The four-day event organized with an objective to have an integrative system of healthcare and wellness for the world. In addition to this objective, various plenary sessions were organized on issues like global strategies on mainstreaming brand AYUSH and integrating services in modern healthcare, standardization of products and services, integration of various processes of the value chain and highlighting the importance of AYUSH systems of medicines and therapy in treating modern day non communicable diseases. The visitors and delegates also attended the lectures in the global summit which focused on managing various ailments through the alternative medicines and techniques.

As the event came to an end, Mr. Praveen Mittal, Director - AYUSH, FICCI while giving the vote of thanks said, "The main focus of this conference and exhibition is to utilize this opportunity to promote the Indian system of medicines. With the constant increase in the demand for traditional medicine, having an integrated system is very crucial not only for scientific reasons but also to improve the overall public health and helping the country's economy. Witnessing immense participation in this event marks the successful completion of the event and ensures a brighter future for the sector."

In the plenary session, An India-BIMSTEC Perspective - Global Regime And Standardization Of AYUSH Products And Services the panelists spoke about how there is a huge market globally which needs to be exploited and the need to comply with international standard to follow best manufacturing practices to ensure quality, safety and efficacy. The panel further spoke about the need to resolve trade and regulatory issues in order to build better linkages and cooperation between countries

Some of the key points put up during the plenary session, Value Chain Integration And Providing Quality Raw Materials, were the need to focus on increasing the credibility of AYUSH systems by promoting scientific research and upholding strict quality control of AYUSH drugs. This will ensure the increase in acceptability of AYUSH systems and reliability on this Indian system of medicine. The session also discussed the current scenario of the value chain of the medicinal plant industry and how the standardization of the value addition contributes in the trade of raw materials was discussed.

In the plenary session, AYUSH For Prevention & Management Of Urban Lifestyle Diseases, the panelists discussed the need of synergy between allopathy and AYUSH systems in treating urban lifestyle diseases. The panel further highlighted the necessity to integrate the AYUSH (Ayurveda) with National Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke as there is a rise in these diseases.

Apart from the conferences and exhibitions, the visitors also enjoyed free health checkups and consultation, counselling by specialists, yoga demonstrations and naturopathy sessions.

The four-day event including exhibition will witness participation of over 250 exhibitors showcasing their products to international delegates and buyers from over 60 countries. The exhibition scheduled to be held till December 22, 2019 will have no entry fee for the public.

About FICCI

Established in 1927, FICCI is the largest and oldest apex business organization in India. Its history is closely interwoven with India's struggle for independence, its industrialization, and its emergence as one of the most rapidly growing global economies. A non-government, not-for-profit organization, FICCI is the voice of India's business and industry. From influencing policy to encouraging debate, engaging with policy makers and civil society, FICCI articulates the views and concerns of industry.

It serves its members from the Indian private and public corporate sectors and multinational companies, drawing its strength from diverse regional chambers of commerce and industry across states, reaching out to over 2,50,000 companies. FICCI provides a platform for networking and consensus building within and across sectors and is the first port of call for Indian industry, policy makers and the international business community.

Further information is available at: http://ficci.in

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Rabada hails Jacques Kallis' appointment as SA's batting coach

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has hailed the appointment of Jacques Kallis as the batting coach of the side and went on to call him as a great of the game. In the recent few weeks, South Africa cricket has gone through major transitions ...

Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh suffers minor injury due to stone pelting during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri: Delhi Police.

Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh suffers a minor injury due to stone pelting during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri, said Delhi Police in a statement.Several roads leading to Jama Masjid and Red Fort witnessed massive traffic jams as hundreds o...

Switzerland switches off nuclear plant as it begins exit from atomic power

Switzerlands Muehleberg nuclear power station went off the grid on Friday after 47 years, marking the end of an era as the shutdown starts the countrys exit from atomic power. The 373-megawatt-capacity plant which opened in 1972 has generat...

Pakistan: Earthquake felt in Punjab; reports from Lahore, Faisalabad and nearby cities

An earthquake was reportedly felt in Pakistans Punjab on Friday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. Dozens of people from Lahore, Faisalabad and nearby cities have tweeted about the earthquake.Felt earthquake M5.9 strikes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019