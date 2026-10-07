Soccer-McTominay cleared to return, Napoli say

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay ​has been cleared ​to return to ‌action after ​undergoing a procedure to correct a heart arrhythmia, the Italian club ‌said on Wednesday. The 29-year-old Scotland international underwent a planned ablation procedure at Manchester's Spire Hospital in September after being ‌diagnosed with a mild, benign arrhythmia.

McTominay has since ‌undergone further tests and been cleared to resume sporting activity. He has returned to training with Napoli and will be ⁠available for ​selection by ⁠coach Massimiliano Allegri. "Scott McTominay underwent further diagnostic tests, which showed ⁠that he is fit to play. The Napoli player therefore ​resumed training with the rest of the team ⁠after the period spent training separately," the club said in a ⁠statement.

McTominay ​has not played since August 30 and missed Napoli's 3-2 Serie A defeat by champions Inter ⁠Milan as well as their Champions League loss to ⁠Arsenal. Napoli, who ⁠are ninth in the Serie A standings, host sixth-placed Frosinone on Saturday.