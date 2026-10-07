Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil discusses refinery upgrades with US firm BlueVee Energy
Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company discussed with U.S. firm BlueVee Energy ways to develop the Tobruk and Sarir refineries as part of efforts to upgrade refining infrastructure and improve operating efficiency, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The two sides discussed technical cooperation and the use of BlueVee's expertise in gas-processing and refinery equipment, it said.
Gulf is a subsidiary of the country’s state oil firm NOC. The projects are aimed at strengthening Libya's refining capacity and helping meet domestic demand for fuel and refined products, the company added.