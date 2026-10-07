Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil discusses refinery upgrades with US firm BlueVee Energy

Libya's ​Arabian Gulf ​Oil Company discussed ‌with U.S. ​firm BlueVee Energy ways to ‌develop the Tobruk and Sarir refineries as part of efforts to ‌upgrade refining infrastructure and improve operating ‌efficiency, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The two sides ⁠discussed ​technical ⁠cooperation and the use of BlueVee's expertise ⁠in gas-processing and refinery equipment, ​it said.

Gulf is a subsidiary of ⁠the country’s state oil firm NOC. The ⁠projects ​are aimed at strengthening Libya's refining capacity and helping ⁠meet domestic demand for fuel ⁠and ⁠refined products, the company added.