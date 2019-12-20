Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goyal asks industry to flag countries placing non-tariff barriers, promises retaliatory action

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:34 IST
Goyal asks industry to flag countries placing non-tariff barriers, promises retaliatory action

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday asked the industry to flag the countries that are placing non-tariff barriers on Indian exports and promised to take retaliatory actions against those countries. Speaking at the 92nd Annual Convention of Ficci, the commerce and industry minister also said India needs to get more competitive, and stressed on addressing the problems of the entire value chain, be it inverted duties, dumping, or unfair subsidies.

"Our government does not believe in solving issues individually for a company. We believe in doing a root cause analysis, we believe in understanding where the problems are and we believe in finding a sustainable solution that can outlive an individual's problem," Goyal said. The minister said "a responsible government, a listening government" can impact business, can make a change and assured the corporate leaders present at the event that his office and he himself was available 24x7 to address the industries' concerns.

He further said the stakeholders need to tell the government, which country is using any trade remedial measures or non-tariff barriers which impact their exports to that country. "Our government is willing to stand by you and look at retaliatory actions and impose similar trade remedial measures," Goyal said.

India's exports contracted for the fourth month in a row in November, dipping 0.34 per cent to USD 25.98 billion, mainly on account of poor shipments of petroleum, gems & jewellery and leather products. He also pointed out that the industry and the government need to work together to rejuvenate that entrepreneurial spirit and find solutions to certain problems which are real.

"As much as we engage with each other, we will be able to come to solutions and devise innovative solutions," he said. Goyal also asked the industry to bring all issues concerning them before the government and tell if the system is working well.

"My officers will convince me with a beautiful presentation...'all is well'. That's the message we get from our officers every time we take presentation. "But all is certainly not well when I look at your faces. So, I really believe we need to talk to each other more," Goyal said.

The minister also said India is the best place to invest in. "It's the place, where you get both, a competitive edge and get a huge domestic market aspiring for a better quality of life," he said.

On the NIRVIK (Niryat Rin Vikas Yojna) scheme, Goyal said it has been designed in such a way that every exporter will get dollar financing or foreign exchange financing, and those who want to take money in rupee terms will positively get financing in the domestic currency. Referring a remark he made at the board of trade meeting in September, Goyal said he had a "slip of tongue" while he was trying to inspire the audience to think beyond mathematics of 4.5 per cent and 8 per cent economic growth rate.

"But that slip of tongue has cost me so much that ever since then till today every time they have to attack me, my opponents, they have nothing else except to give me scientific terminology on which I goofed up," Goyal said. The minister was trolled for his remarks that "maths did not help Albert Einstein to discover gravity".

"But the fact is, it is all of us who have to decide whether we are willing to look at 10 per cent or 9 per cent or 8 per cent growth rate or we are going to keep cribbing," Goyal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

GST: Pondy LG asks officials to ensure proper compliance of

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi on Friday urged officials concerned with GST to ensureproper compliance of the law relating to the tax system so therevenue of the territorial administration would bestrengthenedAfter holding a video confere...

US re-designates Pakistan, China as countries of particular concern on religious freedom

The US has re-designated Pakistan and China among seven other countries that are of particular concern for violation of religious freedom, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday. Pakistan and China along with Myanmar, Eritrea, Iran, ...

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins protesters at India Gate; says NRC is anti-poor.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins protesters at India Gate says NRC is anti-poor....

Customs seize USD 65,300, gold at Chennai airport

The Customs Department on Friday seized USD 65,300 from four passengers bound for Bangkok from the airport here, officials said. The departments air intelligence wing intercepted them and seized the USD in 100 denominations, equivalent to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019