Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCDEX re-launches bajra futures after 7-year gap

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:47 IST
NCDEX re-launches bajra futures after 7-year gap

Leading agri-commodity bourse NCDEX on Friday re-launched future trading in feed-grade bajra after a gap of seven years. Initially, the futures contract of bajra will be available for trading for expiry in January, February, March and April of 2020, it said.

NCDEX, in a statement, further said Jaipur (Rajasthan) will be the basis centre for delivery of the commodity, while Dausa and Alwar will be additional delivery centres. The exchange had stopped trading in bajra futures in 2012-13 fiscal. It has re-launched it again making the contracts more aligned to the market, the exchange official told PTI.

Commenting on the launch, NCDEX Managing Director and CEO Vijay Kumar said: "The bajra contract is part of our effort to offer innovative products designed to meet the needs of farmers and other value chain participants." The stakeholders in Bajra value chain, which include farmers, millers, traders and exporters, are often exposed to price risk, NCDEX said adding that its futures contract of bajra will serve as an appropriate tool for hedging for the entire value chain.

Bajra is mainly consumed as food and also used in manufacturing of poultry and cattle feed. It is majorly a kharif crop in North India and a summer crop in southern part of the country. The harvesting of Bajra starts from September. Rajasthan is the largest bajra-producing state in India enjoying a market share of about 40 per cent. Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana are the other leading producers.

India is the highest producer of millets worldwide with an average production of about 90 lakh tonnes of bajra and has a huge potential in terms of its domestic trade. NCDEX offers both futures and option trading. It has large presence in agriculture commodities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Wine caves and billionaires: Buttigieg under fire over fundraising at Democratic debate

Rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg came under attack during a debate among U.S. presidential hopefuls on Thursday, as his rivals questioned the 37-year-old mayors thin political resume and criticized his fundraising from wealthy don...

Delhi: 11 departure, 8 arrival flights cancelled due to bad weather

11 departure and 8 arrival flights were cancelled on Friday due to bad weather conditions at destinations, Delhi Airport officials said. Earlier, an airport official had said at least five flights have been diverted and 12 flights are runni...

Govt wants every Indian to stand in line to prove citizenship, as it did after note ban: Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate.

Govt wants every Indian to stand in line to prove citizenship, as it did after note ban Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate....

UPDATE 1-Europeans to toughen up Iran stance but shy away from sanctions - diplomats

European parties to the Iran nuclear deal are likely to trigger a dispute resolution process in January to force Tehran to rollback violations, but would stop short of rushing to restore U.N. sanctions that would kill off the accord, diplom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019