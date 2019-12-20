Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corporates should take risk and invest; India has huge potential: Agarwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 20:19 IST
Corporates should take risk and invest; India has huge potential: Agarwal

India has immense potential and the domestic industry should take more risks and invest in order to reap the benefits, Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal said here on Friday. He was addressing a session at industry body Ficci's 92nd annual convention – 'India: Roadmap to a USD 5 Trillion Economy'.

"It is important for us to take risk. The potential that India has for Indians is unprecedented. It is a conducive environment for business to grow and the best time for all of us to be risk-takers," Agarwal said. Highlighting the business opportunities in the natural resources sector, Agarwal said that Indian industry should also explore in this sector.

While sharing his perspective on the education system, Agarwal said: "Younger generation of India is extremely capable and have a very strong value system. Every child has some or the other capability, it is our duty to motivate them and provide opportunities to succeed". He said that India can also become the world’s best country in providing education.

"I want to create another Harvard University in India, we are doing everything possible to make this dream come true. Our 'Nandghar' initiative is very close to my heart, I want to ensure that children and women in India are empowered to be the best version of themselves," said Agarwal. Sandip Somany, President, Ficci moderated the programme, while Sangita Reddy, President-elect, Ficci, delivered the vote of thanks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti to agitate in support of CAA

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has planned a nationwide agitation in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti HJS is going to agitate in support of CAA all over the country. We were asking for citizenship for the ex...

Uproar at Nashik civic body over Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar jibe

The first General Body Meeting after Mayoral election in Nashik Municipal Corporation saw a ruckus over Congress leaders Rahul Gandhis remarks about Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on Friday. Gandhi had drawn a sharp reaction f...

Mumbai-Nagpur expressway to be named after Bal Thackeray: Govt

The Maharashtra government on Friday said the upcoming Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway will be named Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. A government order to this effect was issued on Friday, which said the sta...

US STOCKS-Wall St rides trade optimism, healthy consumer spending to record highs

The SP 500 extended its run of record highs for the seventh straight session on Friday, its longest streak in over two years, as investor optimism continued on improving U.S.-China trade relations and strength in domestic consumer spending....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019