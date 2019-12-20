Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street rides trade optimism to record highs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:15 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rides trade optimism to record highs
Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stocks inched to fresh record highs on Friday, as investors remained optimistic about improving trade relations between Washington and Beijing in the run-up to the holiday season. All three major stock indexes have been trading at record levels for over a week, boosted by the announcement of an initial U.S.-China trade agreement and upbeat economic indicators.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the long-awaited trade deal had been penned down and would be signed in early January, dispelling fears of another escalation in the tariff dispute. Beijing, however, later dodged questions about specific details about the agreement.

"While we're waiting to hear the details of a deal, what we're not doing is increasing tariffs," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. "We're not escalating, and that's what the market cares about." The S&P 500 hit a record high for the seventh straight session on Friday, its longest streak since October 2017. With gains of nearly 28% this year, the benchmark index is eyeing its best annual performance since 2013.

The Dow Industrials and Nasdaq touched all-time highs for the second straight session. Markets are likely to become volatile on Friday due to "quadruple witching," where investors unwind positions in futures and options contracts before their expiration.

At 10:12 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 82.01 points, or 0.29%, at 28,458.97, the S&P 500 was up 11.94 points, or 0.37%, at 3,217.31 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 20.43 points, or 0.23%, at 8,907.65. The Commerce Department said on Friday consumer spending rose 0.4% last month, in line with expectations, as households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles and spent more on healthcare.

Nike Inc fell 1.7% after the world's largest sportswear maker reported lower-than-expected growth in revenue from North America. Boeing Co's biggest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Inc dropped 1.4% after saying it would temporarily halt production of 737 MAX parts beginning Jan. 1. Boeing shares fell 1.0%.

Carnival Corp rose 8.5% and was the biggest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 after the cruise operator forecast a 2020 profit largely above estimates. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.85-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.13-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 66 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 110 new highs and 21 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia misleading people; Cong, TMC, Left, AAP stoking fears: Sitharaman

Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi of misleading people over the amended citizenship law and equating it falsely with the NRC which, the Union ministerial pointed out, has not even been fo...

Several people gather outside Delhi Police HQ to demand release of those detained in Daryaganj

Several people gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters on Friday demanding the release of around 40 persons detained during a violent protest in Daryaganj.According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Sub...

UPDATE 2-ICC to probe alleged war crimes in Palestinian areas, pending jurisdiction

The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor said on Friday she would launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories as soon as the courts jurisdiction had been established. The announcement opens t...

Mumbai-Nagpur expressway to be named after Bal Thackeray: Govt

The Maharashtra government on Friday said the upcoming Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway will be named Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. A government order to this effect was issued on Friday, which said the sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019