Embrace start-up culture to become self-dependent: Minister

Newly-minted graduates should adopt the "start-up culture" to become self-dependent, Union Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre said here on Friday. Dhotre, junior minister for Human Resource, Telecommunications, Electronics and Information Technology, was speaking at the convocation of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University at Amravati in Maharashtra.

Saying that a strong "start-up culture" has taken root in the country, Dhotre said it is promoting innovation and industry. "The graduates should adopt it to become self- dependent," he said.

Expressing concern over poor Gross Enrollment Ratio (26.3 per cent) of students going for higher education, Dhotre said it should be raised to 50 per cent by 2030. The new education policy drafted by the HRD ministry puts a stress on this, he said.

Vocational education should be made integral part of higher education by introducing skill-based degree and diploma courses, the Union minister said. Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the varsity's vice chancellor Dr Murlidhar Chandekar were also present at the function..

