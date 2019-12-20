Left Menu
Anti-CAA protest: 18 metro stations closed on Friday

Representative image

Commuters faced inconvenience on Friday as at least 18 metro stations were closed due to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in various parts of the city. The Jama Masjid metro station which was closed around 1 pm remained shut even till 9 pm, while Jafrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur remained closed for five hours.

"Entry & exit gates at all stations, except Jama Masjid, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur have been opened," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet. The busy Rajiv Chowk station was also closed for two hours. Kashmere Gate was also shut for similar duration.

The stations that were closed also included Central Secretariat, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Khan Market, Janpath, Pragati Maidan, Mandi House, Jamia Millia Islamia, Shiv Vihar and Johri Enclave. The stations were closed to restrict movement of protesters

On Thursday, at least 20 metro stations were closed owing to the protests.

