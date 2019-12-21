UPDATE 1-Allseas suspends Nord Stream 2 work ahead of U.S. defense bill

Swiss-Dutch company Allseas said it had suspended its pipe-laying activities in the Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump's signing of a defense policy bill on Friday.

The move throws into doubt the completion date of the $11 billion projects that Moscow has said would be ready in months, jeopardizing plans to quickly expand sales of natural gas to Europe via pipeline. "In anticipation of the enactment of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Allseas has suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities," the company said in a statement dated Dec. 21.

"Allseas will proceed, consistent with the legislation's wind-down provision and expect guidance comprising of the necessary regulatory, technical and environmental clarifications from the relevant US authority." The annual national defense policy bill that Trump is to sign later on Friday contains legislation imposing sanctions on companies laying pipe for the project that will double the pipeline's capacity to Germany.

The bill calls on the administration to identify companies working on the project within 60 days to trigger the sanctions. That report will likely be completed faster than that, however, meaning the sanctions could be triggered earlier than expected, two U.S. senior officials told Reuters.

