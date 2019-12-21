Left Menu
Amara Raja Batteries Limited Bags Two First Time Innovation Centric Awards at the Much Coveted CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2019

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 15:28 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Amara Raja Batteries Limited is the winner in the category of Manufacturing – Large Enterprise and selected as one of the Top 25 Innovative Companies.

Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL), India’s leading Industrial and Automotive Battery major won two innovation based awards at the reputed CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2019. One being for the category “Manufacturing – Large Enterprise”, wherein ARBL is one among the final 3 winners and Amara Raja Batteries Limited is chosen as one of the Top 25 Innovative Companies.

Eminent dignitaries, including Mr. Ratan Watal, Member Secretary, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Government of India, Prof K. Vijay Raghavan Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India and Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, CII National Start-up Council and CII AI forum, handed over the awards to the winners. Mr. G. Balaji, Head of Manufacturing Engineering, Mr. P. Senthil Kumar, Head of Process Engineering and Mr. M. Suresh Naidu, Deputy Manager - Equipment Engineering, Amara Raja Batteries Limited, received the awards at a ceremony organised at the Hotel Ashok, New Delhi, Dec 18th 2019.

The awards were announced after screening more than 300 participating companies and assessment by Grand Jury consistent of eminent personalities from Industry, Academia and Government.

Speaking on the recognition, Vijayanand S, CEO, Amara Raja Batteries Limited, commented, “We are immensely honoured and humbled to have received this unique recognition. Since its very inception, CII Industrial Innovation Awards has been recognizing companies for their innovative products and services, nationally as well as internationally. Innovation is one of our core values and this award reaffirms ARBL’s commitment and drive to imbibe and demonstrate this core value in the space that we operate in. I want to heartily congratulate all teams who have contributed to this illustrious recognition.”

CII Grand Jury 2019 consisted of 13 eminent members from the Industry, academia and the government, with CII’s rigorous Enterprise Innovation Maturity Framework (Innovation Culture, Management, Inputs and results) forming the basis of assessment of shortlisted firms. Post two months of rigorous audits by CII, out of over 250 applicant companies, the list was narrowed done to 100 through the initial screening process. Subsequently, on the basis of on-site assessments, top 25 innovative companies were felicitated. A final presentation was made to the Grand Jury, headed by Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, post which the winners were announced.

About Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. Amara Raja Batteries Limited is the technology leader and one of the largest manufacturers of lead-acid batteries for both industrial and automotive applications in the Indian storage battery industry.

In India, Amara Raja is the preferred supplier to major telecom service providers, Telecom equipment manufacturers, the UPS sector (OEM & Replacement), Indian Railways and to the Power, Oil & Gas, among other industry segments. Amara Raja’s industrial battery brands comprise PowerStack®, AmaronVolt® and Quanta®. The Company is a leading manufacturer of automotive batteries under the brands Amaron® and PowerzoneTM, which are distributed through a large pan-India sales & service retail network.

The Company supplies automotive batteries under OE relationships to Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors. The Company’s Industrial and Automotive Batteries are exported to countries in the Indian Ocean Rim.

Amara Raja Batteries Limited bags two first time Innovation Centric Awards

