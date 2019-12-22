Left Menu
Maval Dairy to increase milk output to 10,000 litres/day in 4-6 months

  Updated: 22-12-2019 17:21 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Tata Power-supported Maval Dairy on Sunday said it plans to increase its milk production to 10,000 litres per day in 4-6 months. Maval Dairy Farmer Services Producer Company Ltd (MDFSPCL) is an all women dairy enterprise located in Maharashtra's Pune district.

MDFSPCL, which has over 1,200 women farmers as its members, currently produces 6,750 litres milk per day. It plans to reach the full capacity of 10,000 litres per day in next 4-6 months, Tata Power, which provides technical assistance to workers, said in a statement. Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said, "Maval Dairy is an outcome of our relentless efforts to help the local communities become self-sufficient. Our thought behind starting this project was empowering these rural women by giving them a platform to completely run and manage the project."

The dairy supplies milk under the brand name 'Creyo' in nearby areas of Lonavla and Pune, and by next year it also plans to tap the Mumbai market, besides diversifying into the product base such as high-quality dairy products including paneer, cream and buttermilk, Tata Power said.

