Zee Entertainment says all channels 'fully operational' in Tamil Nadu

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 18:57 IST
Zee Entertainment says all channels 'fully operational' in Tamil Nadu

Zee Entertainment on Sunday clarified that all its television channels in Tamil Nadu are fully operational across leading cable and DTH operators. No changes have been made in the consumer price (MRP) of the individual channels or channel packs whatsoever, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) said in a statement.

"The viewers have expressed their disappointment for not being able to view their favorite ZEE Channels, despite having paid for the same. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) wishes to clarify that all of its television channels in Tamil Nadu are fully operational across leading cable and DTH operators, including Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd, SCV and V K Digital," it said. The channels are also available across all leading DTH operators viz. Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, Dish TV, d2h, and Sun Direct, it said adding there has been no change in the consumer price (MRP) of the individual channels or channel packs whatsoever.

Zee Prime Tamil SD pack, competitively priced at Rs 10 only, is the best value pack in the Tamil Nadu market when compared to other similar bouquets available in the same market. ZEEL has issued all the required communications to its esteemed viewers informing and urging them to approach their respective cable operators with a request to reactivate the channels, for which they have already paid Rs 10, as part of their monthly subscription, it said.

"This communication is purely issued in the interest of all our viewers since ZEEL has received several complaints and requests through emails and social media platforms, wherein the consumers have mentioned that their cable operators have removed the ZEE Bouquet from their channel packs, without any communication or reason," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

