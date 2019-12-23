Left Menu
Development News Edition

M&M announces leadership changes in group corporate office, auto and farm sectors

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Monday announced the succession plan for its top executives with Anand Mahindra set to step down as the Executive Chairman of the board and transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman from April 1 next year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 13:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 13:16 IST
M&M announces leadership changes in group corporate office, auto and farm sectors
The $20.7 billion Mahindra Group employs 2.4 lakh people across 100 countries. Image Credit: ANI

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Monday announced the succession plan for its top executives with Anand Mahindra set to step down as the Executive Chairman of the board and transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman from April 1 next year. Besides, the auto major said Rajan Wadhera will retire and step down from his executive role as President for the auto sector division.

Pawan Goenka will be re-designated as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer from April 1, 2020 till his retirement a year later. "There will be no change in any reporting relationships as a result of this re-designation," the company said in a statement. He will continue to retain direct responsibility for SsangYong Motors, the Mahindra Ford Joint Venture, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, Automobili Pininfarina and Mahindra Automotive North America during the transition period before his retirement.

Anish Shah will join the M&M Ltd Board on April 1 next year as Deputy Managing Director and Group Chief Financial Officer. He will be appointed as Managing Director and CEO on April 2, 2021. On April 1, 2020 Rajesh Jejurikar will join the M&M Board as Executive Director for auto and farm sectors. C P Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra Ltd will join the M&M Board as a non-executive Director.

Rajeev Dubey, Group President (Human Resource and Corporate Services) and Chief Executive Officer (after-market sector), will retire on April 1, 2020 on reaching the age of superannuation. Ruzbeh Irani will now head Group HR and Communications which includes CSR, CIS and Ethics. V S Parthasarathy will head the mobility services sector which is a new sector being created by combining the after-market sector, Mahindra Logistics and Auto Mobility Services.

Consequently, S Durgashankar will have an enhanced role as Group Controller of Finance and Accounts. Hemant Sikka will head the farm equipment sector and Veejay Nakra will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer of auto division. R Velusamy will be appointed as chief of global product development (automotive). The Mahindra Group is a 20.7 billion dollar enterprise with a strong presence in agribusiness, aerospace, commercial vehicles, components, defence, logistics, real estate, renewable energy, speedboats and steel among other businesses. It employs over 2.4 lakh people across 100 countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields drift lower in pre-holiday lull

Euro zone bond yields drifted down on Monday, as investors plumped for the safety of safe-haven government debt in thin pre-holiday trade.French, German and Dutch 10-year bond yields last week hit their highest levels in around six months i...

Daryaganj violence: Court to pronounce order on accused's bail plea at 3:30 pm today

Delhis Tis Hazari court on Monday reserved the order on the bail petition moved by fifteen accused, who were arrested after a protest in Daryaganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law that turned violent last week. The court will ...

790 tonnes of imported onion reach India; some sent to AP, Delhi: Govt official

The first batch of imported onion weighing 790 tonnes has reached India and some quantities are being distributed to Delhi and Andhra Pradesh at a landing cost of Rs 57-60kg, a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official said on Monday. An ap...

Longer exposure to obesity linked with increased risk of type 2 diabetes: Study

According to new research, cumulative exposure to obesity and earlier development of obesity could be linked to increased risk of type 2 diabetes T2D. The study was published in the journal Diabetologia the journal of the European Associati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019