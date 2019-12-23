Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finance Ministry declines to share Swiss bank accounts details of Indians citing confidentiality

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 13:54 IST
Finance Ministry declines to share Swiss bank accounts details of Indians citing confidentiality

The Finance Ministry has declined to share Swiss bank accounts details of Indians saying it is covered under "confidentiality provisions" of a tax treaty signed between India and Switzerland. In reply to an RTI query, the ministry also refused to disclose the details of black money received from other foreign countries.

"Information exchanged under such tax agreements is covered under confidentiality provisions of respective agreements. Thus, disclosure of tax related information and information sought/obtained from foreign governments is exempted under section 8 (1) (a) and 8 (1) (f) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act," it said in response to the RTI application filed by this PTI journalist. The section 8 (1) (a) bars disclosure of information "which would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the State, relation with foreign State or lead to incitement of an offence".

The other section exempts disclosure of "information received in confidence from foreign government". The ministry was asked to provide the details of information received from Switzerland related to accounts of Indians in banks there. It was also asked to provide the details of information received from foreign countries on black money, including details of such cases shared with India.

India had in September got the first set of Swiss bank account details of its nationals under a new automatic information exchange pact. India is among 75 countries with which Switzerland's Federal Tax Administration (FTA) has exchanged information on financial accounts within the framework of global standards on AEOI or Automatic Exchange of Information.

It is feared that many Indians might have closed their accounts after a global crackdown on black money led to Switzerland buckling under international pressure to open its banking sector for scrutiny to clear the long-held perception of Swiss banks being safe haven for undisclosed funds. Switzerland agreed to AEOI with India after a long process, including review of necessary legal framework in India on data protection and confidentiality.

The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), that was one of the three institutes commissioned in 2011 by the then UPA government to conduct a study on black money, has estimated wealth accumulated outside India between USD 384 billion and USD 490 billion during the period 1980 to 2010. Another institute -- National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM) -- had in its findings said the results of estimation suggest that total illicit outflow at the present value (including opportunity cost) from India in the reform period (1990-2008) is Rs 9,41,837 crore (USD 216.48 billion).

Importantly, illicit outflows from the country are estimated on average to 10 per cent of the estimated unaccounted income. During the period 1997-2009, illicit financial flows out of the country have been in the range of 0.2% to 7.4% of GDP, according to the National Institute of Public Policy and Finance (NIPFP).

These study reports of the NIPFP, NCAER and NIFM were received by the government on December 30, 2013, July 18, 2014, and August 21, 2014, respectively. The findings of these reports were made public by the Standing Committee on Finance in its preliminary report submitted in the Parliament in March this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Apprison is the Solution for Mobile Addiction Increases Corporate Productivity Exam Focus and Quality Family Time

NEW DELHI, Dec. 23, 2019 PRNewswire -- Apprison is a gamified, empowering free app for mobile deaddiction launched on 19th December at Plaksha Tech Leaders campus at Gurgaon . In a world reeling under mobile addiction, Jagrit Surisetti and...

Teenager held for raping girl in Jammu

A teenager was apprehended for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Jammu city, officials said on Monday. The matter surfaced after the girl delivered a baby at a hospital here, they said.A case was registered and the 16-year-old boy take...

Top aide to Saudi crown prince not charged in Khashoggi case: prosecutor (AFP) AMS

Top aide to Saudi crown prince not charged in Khashoggi case prosecutor AFP AMS...

Algerian army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah dies - Ennahar TV

Algerias powerful army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah has died, the private Ennahar television reported on Monday, at a time of bitter political divisions over the militarys dominant role in the major energy exporter.Africas largest country has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019