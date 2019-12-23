Coriander futures up on spot demand

Coriander prices on Monday climbed Rs 23 to Rs 6,406 per quintal in futures trade on strong domestic demand and restricted supplies from producing belts. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for January delivery shot up by Rs 23, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 6,406 per quintal with an open interest of 9,820 lots.

Similarly, the spice for April delivery traded higher by Rs 33, or 0.48 per cent, at Rs 6,840 per quintal in 5,000 lots. A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said.

