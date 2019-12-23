Left Menu
How VDO.AI is building the future of internet advertising

Advertising technologies are undergoing a transformation. VDO.AI is the technology innovator in digital video.

  ANI
  • |
  Gurugram (Haryana)
  • |
  Updated: 23-12-2019 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 14:00 IST
Amitt and Arjit at the India office. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Dec 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Advertising technologies are undergoing a transformation. VDO.AI is the technology innovator in digital video. The company which derives its name, VDO.AI from its raison d'etre- the integration of video content with advanced targeting capabilities, has already reached over 300 million people across the world.

VDO.AI is different to its competitors as it offers a product built by a publisher for a publisher. Video being the dominant form of content consumption on the internet, the VDO.AI platform helps publishers transition to the future. VDO.AI's proprietary technology platform provides the video player, video streaming, video content and video advertising in an end-to-end offering to some of the biggest publishers on the internet.

VDO.AI is at a mission to keep the internet free of cost for the users and help keep information free on the internet. The company's vision is to be one of the leading global companies in its area of expertise. It is already out there with Google and Facebook as a part of their industry working its way to the top.

VDO.AI is a privately owned entity, with an annual turnover of double-digit millions and has been growing at an exponential growth rate of 500 per cent year-on-year since inception. It is a fully bootstrapped start-up with millions of dollars invested in building the product and setting up a team of close to 100 people globally.

Currently, the company has over a thousand customers on the publishers' site and works with many leading brands both in Silicon Valley and India, including Airbnb, Uber, Netflix to name a few. VDO.AI partners with all top media publishers in India like India TV, The Hindu, Dainik Bhaskar, Dainik Jagran even the international biggies like Entrepreneur.com and many more.

The company aims to integrate the best advertisers with qualified publishers, to enable a thriving high-value video advertising ecosystem. By 2025, VDO.AI aims to be an established global video advertising solution provider with presence all across the globe.

Currently, they are based in two cities - New Delhi and California, and intend to expand the sales offices to all the major ad tech hubs in the world covering Barcelona and Europe, New York and the East Coast of United States, Tokyo in Japan and is looking to expand in the Chinese market as well. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

