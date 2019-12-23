Left Menu
DMICDC Logistics Data Services Extends Services to Kamarajar Port Limited

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 15:06 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 15:06 IST
DMICDC Logistics Data Services Extends Services to Kamarajar Port Limited

CHENNAI, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extending its foray into India's Southern corridor, DMICDC Logistics Data Services (DLDS) has launched its container tracking service at Kamarajar Port, bringing under its ambit services to 16 ports.

DLDS' flagship solution, Logistics Data Bank (LDB), is a single window container tracking solution aimed at improving operations in Indian container logistics. It began its operations in the western corridor, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in year 2016, and later extended it to Hazira and Mundra ports of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in year 2017.

LDB operations were extended at India's south-eastern corridor from November 01, 2018, covering the ports of Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Krishnapatnam, with its ICT-based services. LDB has also extended its operations to Kolkata - Haldia Ports, Cochin Port, New Mangalore Port, V.O. Chidambaranar Port, Adani Kattupalli Port, Deendayal Port, Paradip Port and Mormugao Port.

With today's inclusion of Kamarajar Port, Ennore-Chennai LDB's ICT-based services have become operational across 25 port terminals of India.

The extension of DLDS' services to the Kamarajar Port is a significant milestone in simplifying operations in India's vast container logistics sector.

LDB currently handles 96% per cent of India's container. The extension of LDB's services at Kamarajar Port follows a milestone of 21 million EXIM containers tracked by its single window interface.

DLDS container tracking solution has significantly benefited various stakeholders in the supply chain operations, by considerably reducing the port dwell time and overall transportation time for export and import of shipments.

About DMICDC Logistics Data Services:

DMICDC Logistics Data Services (DLDS) is a joint venture between Government of India represented by National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Japanese IT major NEC Corporation, with 50:50 equity participation. DLDS was formed with the objective of effectively leveraging ICT across the Indian Logistics Sector, inculcate best practices across the various processes and work towards bringing in efficiency in the supply chain. The company aims at bringing visibility and transparency in Logistics environment, streamline the operations across the supply chain and help in government's plan of improving the Ease of Doing Business in India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1058839/Kamarajar_Launch_DMICDC.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

