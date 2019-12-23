Left Menu
Sebi signs pact with AFSA for mutual co-operation, technical assistance

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 16:28 IST
Markets regulator Sebi on Monday said it has signed a pact with Kazakhstan's Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) for mutual co-operation and technical assistance. The objective of the bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) is to strengthen cross border co-operation in the area of securities regulation, Sebi said in a press release.

"This will facilitate mutual assistance, contribute towards efficient performance of the supervisory functions, and enable effective enforcement of laws and regulations governing the securities markets," it added. The MoU was signed by Chairman of Sebi Ajay Tyagi and the acting chief executive officer of AFSA Mukhtar Bubeyev.

The markets watchdog has signed bilateral MoUs with securities regulators of a number of jurisdictions and is also a signatory to the multilateral MoU of International Organisation of Securities Commissions, Securities and Exchange Board of India said.

