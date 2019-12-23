Left Menu
Development News Edition

International Artiste Lauv to Make his Bollywood Music Debut with the Song Dil Na Jaaneya in Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's Good Newwz

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 18:05 IST
International Artiste Lauv to Make his Bollywood Music Debut with the Song Dil Na Jaaneya in Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's Good Newwz

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has always made sure that they have a unique element in their films and it is no different for their upcoming film, Good Newwz. The production house which has collaborated with international artistes for many of their projects, has added one more international name to their list. Joining hands with Dharma is Tanaaz Bhatia’s Bottomline Media who is known to bring popular international artistes to India to be part of the entertainment industry here.

The two have come together to give a Bollywood platform to the renowned American singer-composer, Lauv. He has collaborated with composer Rochak Kohli for the romantic number, Dil Na Jaaneya for the film Good Newwz which stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Lauv is known for his remarkable chartbusters like I Like Me Better, I’m So Tired, Feelings, Chasing Fire and many others. This will be the first time that the young musician will be a part of the Indian film industry. The song is melodious track which is a perfect blend of Indian and Western musical elements by Rochak and Lauv.

Talking about this collaboration, CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta says, “Good Newwz is a film that has a gamut of emotions and we wanted a romantic song which captures the emotion. We wanted a name that fits the mood of Dil Na Jaaneya and is a known name with the audience of today and Lauv is a great choice for that. The way he has worked with Rochak on this number has been amazing and Azeem Dayani, our music surpervisor has played a huge role in that. I am glad that Tanaaz Bhatia came on board with Dharma and together we could make this happen. The song that has come out now will prove to be a definite winner.”

Tanaaz Bhatia, CEO/Founder of Bottomline Media, says, “Lauv is such a talented artiste and his songs are popular all over the world. He has a very unique style of music and that perfectly complemented what Karan Johar was looking for Good Newwz. The music supervisor of the film, Azeem Dayani was a part of this idea and execution. Lauv and Rochak Kohli have waved their magic wands and created the track Dil Na Jaaneya that ends 2019 on a beautiful note.”

The young and talented artiste, Lauv talks about this collaboration and says, “I am super excited to be a part of Good Newwz. Dil Na Jaaneya is a song that hits all the right notes where romance is concerned. Rochak is a musical genius and to work with him on this new age, edgy but beautiful Indian music was an amazing experience.”

Superstar Akshay Kumar who has also worked with many international artistes, says, “I have heard some tracks that Lauv has created and for Dil Na Jaaneya, he gelled so perfectly with Rochak that it became one of the highlights of the film. I am sure the audience is going to go crazy for this number.”

Azeem Dayani, Music Supervisor for the film, shares, “Dil Na Jaaneya has a very good vibe to it and the fusion of talent and energy from Lauv and Rochak has done wonders for it. Tanaaz and I worked together as this song is special to both of us. Finding the right for every song is the key and with Lauv coming on board and adding an international flavour to this, we are sure that we found it.”

The song Dil Na Jaaneya will be released a few days before Good Newwz comes out in theatres on December 27, 2019.

Image: Lauv to make Bollywood music debut with Good Newwz

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-inmate hits back at China 'lies' over prison labour row

London, Dec 23 AFP The Briton who made public a message in a Christmas card claiming to be from Chinese prisoners involved in forced labour on Monday dismissed Beijings denial as lies. Peter Humphrey, a former fraud investigator and journal...

Three labourers die while cleaning septic tank in Mumbai

Three labourers died due to suffocation after they were trapped in a septic tank while cleaning it in suburban Govandi on Monday, police said. According to a police official, the incident took place around 1 pm in the Ganeshwadi locality w...

Srinagar deputy mayor removed

The deputy mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation SMC, Sheikh Imran, was removed from his post on Monday after a majority of corporators passed a no-confidence motion against him, an official said. An application seeking removal of the dep...

UPDATE 4-Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.Saudi Deputy Public Prosecutor and spokesman Shalaan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019