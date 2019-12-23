Chalet Hotels signs definitive agreement with Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Chalet Hotels Ltd on Monday signed a franchise agreement with Hyatt India Consultancy Pvt Ltd and its affiliates for Hyatt Regency Navi Mumbai Airoli. The company's upcoming 260-keys hotel at Airoli in Navi Mumbai will be the first Hyatt Regency branded hotel for Chalet.

The hotel occupies a strategic location in the heart of the commercial district at Airoli and enables business travellers a convenient accommodation as well as an easy commute between Navi Mumbai and Thane. The project is estimated to be completed in 2022. "As part of our growth strategy of strengthening and expanding our portfolio, selection of the right brands continues to be a key focus for our company," said Sanjay Sethi, Managing Director and CEO of Chalet Hotels Ltd.

Dhruva Rathore, Vice President for Development in India at Hyatt, said the hotel represents an excellent opportunity to establish the Hyatt Regency brand in the high growth market of Navi Mumbai with an established and reputable owner. "It enjoys an important location amid corporate businesses and will also cater to multiple hospitality demand segments," he said in a statement.

Part of the K Raheja Corp, Chalet Hotels is an owner, developer and asset manager of high-end hotels in key metro cities. It has five operating hotels, including a hotel with a co-located serviced residence located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. (ANI)

