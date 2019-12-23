Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Iran unveils development at Arak reactor in face of U.S. pressure

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 19:54 IST
UPDATE 2-Iran unveils development at Arak reactor in face of U.S. pressure
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Iran unveiled a redevelopment of part of its Arak heavy water reactor on Monday - a move that did not breach international restrictions on its nuclear work but showed it is developing the sector in the face of U.S. pressure.

Iranian state media said technicians switched on a secondary circuit at Arak, a plant built to produce the heavy water used as a moderator to slow down reactions in the core of nuclear reactors. "Today we are ... starting a noteworthy section of the reactor," the head of Iran's atomic agency, Ali Akbar Salehi, said in remarks broadcast live on state TV.

Tehran has been reactivating parts of its nuclear programme in protest at the United States' withdrawal last year from an international deal meant to limit the Islamic Republic's ability to develop a nuclear bomb. Washington says its withdrawal and decision to reimpose sanctions lifted under the 2015 deal will force Iran to agree a broader pact.

Tehran has always said its nuclear work is for power generation, medical work and other peaceful purposes. The secondary circuit was turned on as Iran worked on a modernisation of the Arak plant, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

JAPAN WILLING "The Arak heavy water nuclear reactor ... consists of two circuits," Mehr said.

"The first circuit is tasked with removing heat from the heart of the reactor, and the secondary circuit is responsible for transferring the heat from the first circuit to cooling towers and finally to the outside environment," Mehr added. Iran agreed to shut down the reactor at Arak, - about 250 km southwest of Tehran - under the 2015 deal. The foreign powers that signed the pact said the plant could eventually have produced plutonium, which can also be used in atom bombs.

But Iran was allowed to produce a limited amount of heavy water and Tehran has been working on redesigning the reactor. Tehran says it will make isotopes for medical and agricultural use. The control room of the reactor, named Khondab, will take about five to six months to build and the remaining systems will be completed in about one year, Salehi told a news conference at the site.

The reactor will be ready for initial tests in the Iranian calendar year which will begin in March 2021, Salehi added. Referring to President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Japan last week, Salehi said Tokyo was willing to mediate between Tehran and Washington.

He said discussions between Iran, Japan and other countries had included a proposal for Tehran to give assurances that it was not seeking nuclear arms by re-issuing a fatwa issued in the early 2000s by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that bans the development or use of nuclear weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

BDEAC to invest 124bn FCFA in CEMAC’s 4 countries

The Development Bank of the Central African States has recently announced that it would invest 124 billion FCFA for projects in the sectors of agriculture, agro-industry, hotels, energy and finance in four countries of the Economic and Mone...

UK navy warship captures $4 mln of drugs in Gulf of Oman

Britains Royal Navy said on Monday one of its warships had helped to seize a batch of crystal meth worth more than 3.3 million pounds 4.3 million from smugglers in the Gulf of Oman. HMS Defender, a destroyer based at Portsmouth, southern En...

Hosts Punjab among men's quarterfinalists at national basketball championship

Hosts Punjab progressed to the mens quarterfinals of the national basketball championship along with Tamil Nadu and Services while Keralas women also reached the last-eight stage here on Monday. In level 1 Group A matches, Punjab outplayed ...

Draw of lots held for three DDA schemes

The Delhi Development Authority DDA on Monday held a draw lots for three schemes, including a special housing scheme, for people belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, officials said. A total of 2,333 applicants had applied u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019