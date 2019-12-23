Left Menu
Suzuki Motorcycle to roll out BS-VI models from Jan, Access 125 to be first offering

  • Mumbai
  Updated: 23-12-2019 21:01 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:01 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday announced it will roll out the BS VI-compliant models of its vehicles from next month, with all-new Suzuki Access 125 scooter set to be the first offering to be launched under the new emission norms. The domestic automobile industry has to switch cover to Bharat Stage (BS) VI emission regulations from April next year, replacing the existing BSIV norms,

Suzuki Motorcycle's top-selling scooter, Access 125, will be the first product to be rolled out as part of the new emission norms from the Indian subsidiary's portfolio, the company said in a release. "We are thrilled to announce our first BS6 product way ahead of the regulation enforcement deadline of April 1. For more than a decade now, Suzuki Access 125 has been among the segment's top-selling scooter. The all-new Access 125 comes loaded with new features," said Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

The BSVI-compliant Suzuki Access 125 will be launched in India soon, the company said in the release. The new scooter will come with new key features such as eco assist illumination, fuel injection engine, external fuel filling lid and LED headlamp.

Besides, the new special edition model will offer standard USB DC socket for charging mobile phones on the go, the company said. The scooter is also equipped with Combined Brake System (CBS), which enables to operate both brakes only by left lever, it added.

