Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB signs EUR 30m contract with Crédit Agricole Srbija in support SMEs projects

The loan is aimed at supporting Serbian companies and assisting the country’s efforts to integrate into the European Union.

  • EIB
  • |
  • Belgrade
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:37 IST
EIB signs EUR 30m contract with Crédit Agricole Srbija in support SMEs projects
The EIB loan will finance the projects of SMEs and other projects promoted by local authorities and final beneficiaries, particularly on manufacturing, agriculture and tourism activities. Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a finance contract totaling EUR 30 million with Crédit Agricole Srbija AD Novi Sad (Crédit Agricole Srbija) in support of projects of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as mid-cap companies in Serbia. The loan is aimed at supporting Serbian companies and assisting the country's efforts to integrate into the European Union. The financing contract signed today is the first tranche of a total EUR 50 m credit line already approved by the EIB governing bodies.

The EIB loan will finance the projects of SMEs and other projects promoted by local authorities and final beneficiaries, particularly on manufacturing, agriculture and tourism activities. In the current environment, the operation will increase the availability of funding for SMEs and mid-sized companies, which are key drivers of economic and social progress in Serbia, and would help accelerate the country's convergence with its EU peers. The loan encourages, in particular, investments promoting youth employment under the European Youth Employment and Training for the Western Balkans ("EYET") initiative.

The loan will be managed by Crédit Agricole Srbija, the Serbian unit of French Crédit Agricole Group, the third-largest bank in Europe and an established market player in the agribusiness sector. Part of the proceeds may be available for the support the training and employment of young people by SMEs. It is expected to provide direct support to some 300 companies and sustain around 10,000 jobs.

"The bank of the European Union continues in its support activities to local businesses in Serbia. The contract signed with Crédit Agricole Srbija will improve the access of Serbian companies, including fast-growing mid-cap companies, to long-term financing provided on favorable terms, with positive effects on the job market and social environment. We are pleased to carry on our long-standing and successful cooperation with Crédit Agricole Group.", said Matteo Rivellini, Head of Division for EIB Lending Operations in Croatia, Slovenia, and Western Balkans.

"Credit Agricole Srbija strives to be a leading partner of the Serbian economy providing mid-cap companies with attractive financing solutions. Our continuous and fruitful cooperation with European Investment Bank will bring the possibility for local companies to further develop their business, employ more people and give a positive impulse to Serbian integration into EU.", stated Mr. Carlos de Cordoue, President of the Executive Board at Crédit Agricole Srbija.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-French union workers vote to halt production at key oil facility

French union workers voted on Monday to halt production at a key oil facility that supplies Paris and its surrounding region, adding momentum to a nationwide strike against government pension reforms. The industrial action against President...

Jamia students say not convinced by PM's assurances on NRC, CAA

As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens entered its eighth day on Monday at Jamia Millia Islamia, agitating students said they were not convinced by Prime Minister Naren...

PFI's UP head, 16 other workers arrested for violence during anti-CAA protests: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Popular Front of India PFI and 16 other workers of the Islamist outfit in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Cit...

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 gains for ninth straight session, midcaps near record high

Britains blue-chip equities index gained for a ninth straight session on Monday in holiday-thinned trading, while midcaps hovered near all-time highs.The FTSE 100 rose 0.5 to hit its highest in nearly five months and match its best run of g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019