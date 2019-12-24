Nectar Biopharma launches generic diabetes treatment drug in India

Drug firm Nectar Biopharma on Tuesday said it has launched the generic version of diabetes treatment drug vildagliptin, under the brand name Galvilda, in India. The patent for vildagliptin, used for treatment of uncontrolled type 2 diabetes mellitus, expired on December 9, 2019, Nectar Biopharma said in a statement.

The company will also sell the combination drug containing vildagliptin and metformin under the brand name Galvildamet, it added. "Riding on the success of our generics business, we are looking to garner a 5 per cent share in the Rs 1,500-crore market for vildagliptin and its combination drugs," Nectar Biopharma Executive Director Saurabh Goyal said.

Vildagliptin offers a high-volume and high-growth market, he added. By means of its extensive pan-India network of 450 distributors, 10,000 stockists and 2 lakh retailers, the company makes its products available all over the country through on-ground retail, Nectar Biopharma said.

