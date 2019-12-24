Hon ble Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh Inaugurates Welcomhotel Amritsar - Member ITC s Hotel Group

The aesthetically restored century-old haveli to redefine region's tourism landscape

NEW DELHI, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Hotels recently announced the opening of Welcomhotel Amritsar. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt. Amarinder Singh inaugurated the latest addition to Punjab's hospitality destinations that promises to further enrich the vibrant tourism landscape of Punjab. He said, "The property build around century-old Haveli will further strengthen Punjab's industry and tourism."

Spread across eight acres of manicured greens, the magnificent Welcomhotel Amritsar is centred around a colonnaded mansion, the erstwhile Sandhanwalia Haveli, which traces its origins to the early 1900s and has been lovingly restored with all modern comforts while preserving the cultural, architectural and culinary nuances of a splendid era.

The splendour of this century-old heritage property which ITC has aesthetically restored is set to redefine the tourism landscape of Punjab and will make a meaningful contribution to the tourism potential of the state.

Located close to the airport and a short drive from the revered Golden Temple 'Darbar Sahib', the 101 room hotel blends Amritsar's famed exuberance alongside the tranquil calm of the rustic Raja Sansi. Historically also known as Ramdaspur and colloquially as Ambarsar, Amritsar is home to the The Harmandir Sahib popularly known as the Golden temple, one of the world's most spiritually significant shrine.

The exquisite hotel promises to offer an experience of timeless traditions, rejuvenating therapies, curated dining experiences and more at the property that celebrates the warm and joyous spirit of this city. Amritsar has been chosen as one of the heritage cities for HRIDAY - Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana scheme of the Government of India.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Mr Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Ltd, said, "ITC is committed to building iconic hotel properties that enhance the tourism potential of India. We are indeed proud to add another feather in the cap of ITC's diverse hotel portfolio by launching our landmark hotel in Amritsar under the Welcomhotel brand. The magnificent property is our tribute to the rich legacy of Punjab and is a part of ITC's growing footprint in the State across all sectors encompassing agriculture, manufacturing and services."

Mr Nakul Anand, Executive Director - ITC Ltd, stated , "ITC is extremely delighted to launch the elegant Welcomhotel Amritsar. This magnificent property centred around a colonnaded mansion, the erstwhile Sandhanwalia Haveli, mirrors the rich culture and traditions of Amritsar and is our tribute to this iconic city. The charm of any destination rests in its local flavours. We believe that the Welcomhotel Amritsar will attract discerning domestic and international travellers to these enriching local experiences that define the heart and soul of Amritsar, whilst enhancing the tourism potential of Punjab overall."

With its refreshed "Enriching Experiences" brand identity, the Welcomhotel Brand aims to further elevate guests' experience with emphasis on destination-inspired experiences. Welcomhotel Amritsar will be the first hotel to showcase the new identity and signature experiences, which will soon be introduced across all brand hotels.

Welcomhotel Amritsar represents an amalgamation of the ITC's exuberance along with the classic charm of a magnificent century-old haveli, which has been painstakingly restored to preserve the ethos, culture and architectural nuances of a splendid era. Set amidst eight spacious acres of lush landscape, away from the hustle bustle of the city, yet close enough to the main cultural and culinary centres, this hotel exemplifies all the essentials for a relaxed getaway.

Discovering destination Amritsar through hyper local enriching experiences at Welcomhotel Amritsar

An elegant and vintage warmth pervades the entire hotel with traditional arches-reminiscent of the architecture of the 12 iconic gates that guarded Amritsar, subtle textures, elements of beige and gold bringing alive the spirit of the destination. ITC Hotels' signature hospitality and modern luxuries are reflected in the rooms, signature dining areas and bespoke experiences.

Welcomhotel Amritsar witnesses a revival of the long-lost recipes from city's treasure trove brought alive with flavours of a glorious era. WelcomCafe Phulkari, an all-day dining restaurant presents the best of the Punjabi cuisine, along with an equally delectable Indian and international menu.

WelcomCafe Phulkari will be the first to introduce Welcomhotel brand's signature thali offering - WelcomSthalika, a smorgasbord of regional dishes that offers a glimpse of the region's most cherished delicacies.

Other F&B offerings will feature ITC Hotels signature cuisine brand Kebabs & Kurries, showcasing heritage cuisine of the north, fine-tuned through years of research by ITC's celebrated Master Chefs. Dough & Co., a relaxed lounge offers India's finest collection of tea, coffee and eclectic concoctions in a comfortable space, and Swizzle, the in-house concept bar is just the place to be for unwinding or a cheery celebration.

Honouring the spirit of the land is the 1440 sq.ft Raja Sansi Presidential suite. Each facet of this suite introduces guests to the timeless heritage of the region.

With a crisp inventory of 101 rooms, a select F&B repertoire, guests will also have access to a well- equipped gymnasium, K by Kaya Kalp, a spa based on time-honoured Indian wellness principles customized for the Welcomhotel brand. Overlooking verdant gardens and the original restored Raja Sansi Kothi is the pool area, another exquisite setting where guests can enjoy an air of peace and serenity.

Reminiscent of a bygone era, cusped arches with an intricately etched floral design adorn the all-white Baradari that dots the beautiful greens. The casual and pleasant surroundings made the baradari a favourite venue for get togethers of royalty, private dinners and wedding celebrations.

Perfect for a MICE event or a wedding destination, Welcomhotel Amritsar houses 'Sunheri' a 6000 sq ft pillarless ballroom with a ceiling height of 22 ft. that offers an 1860 sq ft pre-function area and opens to 6000 sq ft of breathtaking cascading lawns. The commitment to 'atithi devo bhava' with focus on guest orientation, the promise of incredible cuisine and service excellence, steeped in Indianness makes Welcomhotel destinations ideal for celebrations.

Welcomhotel Amritsar is slated to be another LEED Platinum rated property in the ITC Hotels portfolio. The brand Welcomhotel currently has a portfolio of 15 hotels with over 1800 keys and 16 hotels in the pipeline, adding over 1600 keys.

ITC's presence in Punjab:

ITC, has a significant presence in all three sectors of Punjab's economy - agriculture, manufacturing and services. Recognising the potential of food processing, ITC has invested in a state-of-the-art Integrated Foods Manufacturing & Logistics (ICML) Facility at Kapurthala, which manufactures ITC's world-class packaged food brands including 'Aashirvaad' atta, 'Bingo!' snacks, 'Sunfeast' biscuits, 'YiPPee!' noodles and 'B Natural' juices among others. To promote local entrepreneurship, ITC has also set up a number of co-manufacturing units to produce ITC's diverse range of food products. ITC's FMCG products reach over 1,64,000 retail outlets across the state, supporting livelihood opportunities of millions of people engaged in trade and distribution. In Punjab, ITC's agri business has been working in collaboration with Punjab Agricultural University to improve wheat quality in several districts, whilst enhancing farmers' incomes. In addition, ITC procure over 62,000 MT of wheat for our packaged foods business annually. Moreover, nearly 50,000 acres have been brought under sustainable agriculture in the state. The Company is procuring milk from the State as well. ITC subsidiary, Technico, which is the largest producer of early generation seed potato in India, is engaged in extensive agri development programmes in the State. ITC's nursery and plantation culture activities in the state have generated around 1.5 million person days of employment.

In line with ITC's credo of Nation First: Sab Saath Badhein, ITC has also spearheaded largescale social investment initiatives in the state in areas like sustainable agriculture, Water Stewardship, Primary Education, Vocational Training, Health and Sanitation and Solid Waste Management to empower local communities.

About Welcomhotel

For today's experience driven traveller, Welcomhotel is a window into the city's local culture. From curated experiences that enhance your leisure trip to those that maximize the efficiency of business stays, each Welcomhotel is designed to create enriching experiences. ITC Hotels currently owns and manages 15 hotels under the Welcomhotel brand including Welcomhotel Sheraton New Delhi, Welcomhotel Dwarka (New Delhi), Welcomhotel Savoy (Mussoorie), Welcomhotel Jodhpur, Welcomhotel Khimsar, Welcomhotel Bella Vista (Chandigarh), Welcomhotel Rama International (Aurangabad), Welcomhotel Vadodara, Welcomhotel Grand Bay (Vizag), Welcomhotel Bengaluru, Welcomhotel Chennai, Welcomhotel Kences Palm Beach (Mammalapuram), Welcomhotel Coimbatore and Welcomhotel Pine n Peak (Pahalgam).

About ITC Hotels

With the enduring Namaste as the symbol of its brand experience, ITC Hotels is one of India's leading luxury hotel chains offering comprehensive hospitality solutions through more than 100 hotels in over 70 destinations in the country. Embodying 'Responsible Luxury' as its guiding premise, ITC's hotels integrates India's fine tradition of hospitality with globally benchmarked services to reflect the culture and ethos of each destination, through a collection of hotels. The brand features opulent accommodations, state-of-the-art business facilities, renowned signature cuisine and award-winning wellness experiences. ITC's hotel group operates under four distinct brands; 'ITC Hotel' at the Luxury end, 'Welcomhotel' in the 5-star segment, 'Fortune' in the mid-market to upscale segment and 'WelcomHeritage' in the heritage leisure segment. Each ITC luxury hotel is certified with a *LEED® Platinum rating for its endeavours towards green building, using processes that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient.

*LEED® - Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design

For more information, visit www.itchotels.in

