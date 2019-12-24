ABB Power Products appoints N Venu as Managing Director

ABB Power Products on Tuesday said it has appointed Venu Nuguri as its Managing Director. ABB Power Products is the new standalone legal entity of ABB's Power Grids business in India.

"The Board of Directors of ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited (APPSIL) have appointed Venu Nuguri as Managing Director, APPSIL," the company said. Nuguri, APPSIL said, brings over three decades of experience in the power sector in India and around the world where he has held several leadership roles, including Head of ABB's Power Grids Business in South Asia, Middle East & Africa region.

"I am honoured to have this opportunity at such a pivotal time for power in India. At APPSIL, we will continue to serve our customers by pioneering power technologies that enhance productivity and contribute to India’s sustainable energy future," said Nuguri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.