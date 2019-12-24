Eurolife Healthcare acquires intravenous infusion business of Teva, Hungary

Drug firm Eurolife Healthcare on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of intravenous (IV) infusion business of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Hungary. "As Teva Pharmaceuticals IV infusion becomes part of Eurolife Healthcare, it brings scope for us to expand our global presence in Europe and US markets and also gives us an edge over competitors as Eurolife becomes one of the Indian pharmaceutical companies in the IV infusion business to have its own plant in the European Union," Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd CEO Sandeep Toshniwal said.

Eurolife is also investing in high-speed machineries with the latest technology for production of sterile IV infusion, he added. Mumbai-based Eurolife Healthcare manufactures and distributes a portfolio of healthcare formulations, intravenous infusions, ophthalmics, sterilized water for injections, nebules, tablets, capsules, ointment and creams.

