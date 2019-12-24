Left Menu
Development News Edition

India needs to 'recommit' to debt reduction, have greater fiscal transparency: IMF

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:25 IST
India needs to 'recommit' to debt reduction, have greater fiscal transparency: IMF

India should "recommit" to cutting on debt by bringing down its public sector borrowing requirements and enhance focus on having a greater fiscal transparency to help investors make informed economic decisions, according to multilateral agency IMF. Despite some improvement in reported fiscal deficits, debt as a share of GDP remains little changed over the past decade partly due to increases in off-budget financing, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) further said.

"More fiscal transparency would mean better economic policy in India...Getting the word out on India's true fiscal stance could yield significant benefits for policymakers and the Indian economy," the Washington-based institution said in a report. It pointed out that as part of the Group of 20, India has already committed to publishing general government fiscal information on a quarterly basis, which should enable better monitoring and faster policy reactions.

"As a complement, India will have to improve the collection and disclosure of information on public enterprises, especially at the state level, in order to better anticipate possible cases of financial distress and minimise their costs for taxpayers," the IMF said. It noted that much of the discussion regarding fiscal policies in India focuses on its central and states' government deficits.

A broader and more relevant measure of the government's fiscal position - and its bearing on the economy - is the public sectors borrowing requirement, which has risen to about 8.5 per cent of GDP, according to IMF estimates. "This estimate incorporates some information on central government expenditures, which are financed off-budget through other mechanisms, but is missing information on activities of state public enterprises and lower tiers of government," it said.

In India's case, household's net financial savings have been lower than the public sector borrowing requirement in recent years, the IMF said adding it implies that private investment projects face stiff competition for funding, making financing more costly and preventing potentially viable projects from being initiated. According to the IMF report, the high borrowing requirement of the public sector also holds India back as it strives to catch up with more advanced countries by making private-sector investment more costly.

It suggested that in the coming years, "India should recommit to debt reduction by reducing its public sector borrowing requirement". "Measures to enhance fiscal transparency and improve reporting will play a vital role in this process," the IMF pointed out.

Going forward, it suggested that the federal and state governments should look to provide the public with more user-friendly and forward-looking information and narratives and adopt common standards to ensure that citizens in all states have equal access to fiscal information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean Christmas gift -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns warning of a Christmas gift, saying the United States would deal with it very successfully and that perhaps it would be a nice present.Well find out what th...

Sudan strikes deal with rebels, South Sudan talks drift

Juba, Dec 24 AFP Sudans new government agreed Tuesday to revive a long-dormant irrigation system in the countrys central farming region as the latest round of negotiations with rebel groups wrapped up in Juba. Progress between Khartoum and ...

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by the police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The two had reques...

Cabinet approves signing of protocol to allow more airlines to operate between India and Switzerland

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved signing of the protocol to amend the air services agreement between India and Switzerland, which will allow more number of airlines to start flight operations between the two countries. It will provide enabli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019