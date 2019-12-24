Left Menu
XCMG Named in The World's 500 Most Influential Brands for the First Time

  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:35 IST
The World Brand Lab has named China's leading construction equipment manufacturer XCMG (SHE: 000425) as one of the World's 500 Most Influential Brands for the first time. 

The 2019 ranking reviewed brand influence, market share, brand loyalty and global leadership of more than 8,000 notable brands worldwide to select the most influential 500. XCMG was one of 40 Chinese companies to receive the accolade and one of the only four construction machinery manufacturers globally to make it into the ranking.

"The high-end equipment manufacturing industries are showing new vitality in the digital age. In the past few decades, the Chinese construction machinery industry has come a long way thanks to major investments and construction opportunities. For 76 years, XCMG has embraced changes and led transformations on a path of becoming a first-class international brand," said Lu Chuan, VP of XCMG.

XCMG is taking an "Advanced and Endurable" development path that's deeply rooted in innovation and sustainability to guarantee customer satisfaction. 

By focusing on product, technology and standards innovation, XCMG strives to solve critical bottlenecks in the industry that hold back development. 

XCMG's high-end products have achieved impressive results in the domestic and international market. The World's largest 4,000-ton crawler crane completed nearly 100 successful hoisting tasks and made its overseas debut in Saudi Arabia this October. The launch of XCMG's 700-ton mining excavator has made China the fourth country to develop and manufacture hydraulic excavators above 700 tons.

XCMG's global targeted public welfare programs - including 14 projects in five sectors - have changed the lives of numerous people. To date, XCMG has participated in 20 primary disaster relief operations, donated 30 million yuan (USD 4.28 million) and built 121 water cellars in Ethiopia to provide safe water access for 10,000 villagers and students.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the World's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the World with an annual export volume of USD 1.6 billion.

Please visit www.xcmg.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1059277/XCMG_500_Influential_Brands.jpg

