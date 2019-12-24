Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNG Jewellers offers ‘No Making and Gold Charges’ - Encourages customers to buy Solitaire diamond

‘No Making and Gold Charges’

  • Gecko World Wide
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 20:28 IST
PNG Jewellers offers ‘No Making and Gold Charges’ - Encourages customers to buy Solitaire diamond

With 2019 coming to an end and the advent of an extended wedding season, PNG Jewellers has introduced its new campaign to promote and encourage the purchase of Forevermark Solitaire diamond jewelry. As part of the campaign, the heritage jewelry brand extends No Making charges and No Gold charges for Forevermark Solitaire diamond earrings.

The alluring offer is accessible over PNG Jewellers outlets in Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, and Nagpur. The offer is available on the purchase of Solitaire diamond earrings of 30 Cents, 40 Cents and 50 Cents only. The offer is accessible to customers from the 19th of December onwards till the 12th of January 2020!

The brand houses an eclectic mix of minimalistic and chic statement pieces that cater to the vanity of women across age groups. The new collection of diamonds will enable customers to flaunt these valuables at every occasion. This jewelry, studded with Forevermark Diamonds, resonates with the values of Trust, Commitment and Purity: the ethos deeply ingrained in the 187-year-old legacy of PNG Jewellers.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman, and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers said, "The new year is around the corner coinciding with an extended wedding season. With so many celebrations and occasions lined up across the country, we wanted to give our customers the opportunity to go out and celebrate in style without having to pay through their nose. As an effort to encourage increased buying in the diamond category which has in recent times done fantastic business we have come up with the right mix of products, thereby further encouraging customers to buy Solitaire diamond earrings while en-cashing on this brilliant offer for a limited period of time! "

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police suspended 1,422 personnel, sacked 122 in over 3 yrs

During the last three and half years, Delhi Police has suspended 1,422 personnel and terminated services of 122 others after going into complaints, including those related to dowry, domestic disputes and corrupt conduct, according to a repl...

Anti-CAA protest: Students from universities across Delhi, activists and citizens join march

In a show of solidarity, scores of students from universities in Delhi, accompanied by activists and citizens, marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday voicing their protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The march commenc...

UPDATE 2-Iraq passes electoral reforms but deadlock remains

Iraqs parliament approved on Tuesday a new electoral law, a key demand of protesters to make elections fairer, but political deadlock is still holding up the selection of an interim prime minister, threatening renewed unrest. Mass protests ...

Turkey says Russia will work to halt attacks in Syria's Idlib

Russia will work to stop attacks in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib after talks with a Turkish delegation in Moscow, Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday, adding that Turkey expected this to be realized.A Tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019