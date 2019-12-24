PNG Jewellers offers ‘No Making and Gold Charges’ - Encourages customers to buy Solitaire diamond

With 2019 coming to an end and the advent of an extended wedding season, PNG Jewellers has introduced its new campaign to promote and encourage the purchase of Forevermark Solitaire diamond jewelry. As part of the campaign, the heritage jewelry brand extends No Making charges and No Gold charges for Forevermark Solitaire diamond earrings.

The alluring offer is accessible over PNG Jewellers outlets in Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, and Nagpur. The offer is available on the purchase of Solitaire diamond earrings of 30 Cents, 40 Cents and 50 Cents only. The offer is accessible to customers from the 19th of December onwards till the 12th of January 2020!

The brand houses an eclectic mix of minimalistic and chic statement pieces that cater to the vanity of women across age groups. The new collection of diamonds will enable customers to flaunt these valuables at every occasion. This jewelry, studded with Forevermark Diamonds, resonates with the values of Trust, Commitment and Purity: the ethos deeply ingrained in the 187-year-old legacy of PNG Jewellers.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman, and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers said, "The new year is around the corner coinciding with an extended wedding season. With so many celebrations and occasions lined up across the country, we wanted to give our customers the opportunity to go out and celebrate in style without having to pay through their nose. As an effort to encourage increased buying in the diamond category which has in recent times done fantastic business we have come up with the right mix of products, thereby further encouraging customers to buy Solitaire diamond earrings while en-cashing on this brilliant offer for a limited period of time! "

