US-Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates: Key Developments

US President Donald Trump speculated that Iran's internal figures might lead the country post-conflict, highlighting the war's intensity. Jerusalem confirmed hitting Iran's supposed nuclear base and relocating key research. Tensions expanded to Lebanon, prompting Israeli counterattacks following Hezbollah missile launches.

Trump's social media disclosed efforts to secure Persian Gulf trade with possible naval escorts and political risk insurance. The Strait of Hormuz, channeling 20% of global oil, faced disruption due to hostilities. The US Navy remains poised with a fleet ready to ensure smooth oil movement, aiming to stabilize skyrocketing oil prices.

Israel reported dismantling Iran's hidden nuclear efforts, while Turkey rebuked Iran's Gulf state attacks as reckless. The broadening conflict, as seen in Iraq and Lebanon, stirred international reactions. Amid fresh strikes, French military movements, and the UN's urgent calls for investigations into potential war crimes, regional peace remains elusive.