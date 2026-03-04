Left Menu

German Chancellor Raises Alarm on Military Action in Iran

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed concerns over U.S. and Israeli military strikes potentially igniting political change in Iran, highlighting the risks involved. After discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, Merz emphasized that Germany would not participate without formal parliamentary approval, indicating the complex diplomatic landscape.

Updated: 04-03-2026 02:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 02:35 IST
German Chancellor

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has raised concerns about the implications of potential U.S. and Israeli military strikes aimed at inducing political change in Iran. Speaking in Washington on Tuesday, Merz noted that such plans carry significant risk and consequences.

Following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Merz clarified that while Germany has not been asked to join any conflict, its involvement would require formal approval from the German parliament. This statement underscores the careful diplomatic navigation required in this context.

Merz's comments highlight the complexities and risks associated with military interventions, suggesting a cautious approach amidst escalating tensions and the necessity for strategic decision-making within Germany's political framework.

