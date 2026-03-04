German Chancellor Raises Alarm on Military Action in Iran

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has raised concerns about the implications of potential U.S. and Israeli military strikes aimed at inducing political change in Iran. Speaking in Washington on Tuesday, Merz noted that such plans carry significant risk and consequences.

Following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Merz clarified that while Germany has not been asked to join any conflict, its involvement would require formal approval from the German parliament. This statement underscores the careful diplomatic navigation required in this context.

Merz's comments highlight the complexities and risks associated with military interventions, suggesting a cautious approach amidst escalating tensions and the necessity for strategic decision-making within Germany's political framework.