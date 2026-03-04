Controversy Looms Over Iran’s Participation in World Cup

President Donald Trump publicly stated his indifference toward Iran's participation in this summer's soccer World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. 'I really don't care,' Trump told Politico, dismissing the Middle Eastern nation as a 'very badly defeated country.'

Iran was conspicuously absent from a FIFA planning summit held in Atlanta, despite qualifying for the tournament by topping their group in the Asian qualifiers. Their team now faces uncertainty over playing the scheduled matches in the U.S. due to ongoing regional conflicts and geopolitical tensions.

The situation is further complicated by Trump's restrictive travel ban, though exceptions are made for World Cup participants. Decisions on other visa issues, however, are left to the discretion of the State Department. Andrew Giuliani of the White House FIFA World Cup Task Force emphasized security concerns as pivotal in determining these exceptions.