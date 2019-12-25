Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyatt plans to open 11 new hotels in India by 2020-end

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 11:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 11:30 IST
Hyatt plans to open 11 new hotels in India by 2020-end
Image Credit: Flickr

Global hospitality firm Hyatt Hotels Corporation is looking to open 11 new hotels across India by the end of 2020 as part of its expansion plans in the country, a senior company official has said. The Chicago-headquartered firm currently has 32 hotels across 20 destinations under its eight brands in India. The eight brands under the Hyatt portfolio in India are -- Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Place, Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Alila, and Andaz.

"We plan to open 11 new hotels across the country by end of 2020 as India is a very important growth market for us," Hyatt, Vice President- India operations, Sunjae Sharma told PTI. Hyatt is one of the first international hotel management brands in India, has entered the market over 35 years ago with the first hotel under the Hyatt Regency brand in Delhi in 1982, he added.

"The new hotels will be under our three brands -- Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Place, and Hyatt Regency," Sharma said. While the hotel at Gurugram will be under the Grand Hyatt brand, the hotels at Vadodara, Jaipur, and Bengaluru will be under the Hyatt Place brand, he added.

"The hotels at Thrissur, Kochi, Jaipur, Dehradun, Trivandrum, and Udaipur will be under the Hyatt Regency brand," Sharma informed. When asked if the company is also looking at acquisitions for future growth, he said the company is open to it, if there is merit in it.

On the business model, it follows in India and about plans in future, Sharma said: "We are mainly into management contract model, but we are also looking at franchise model with select partners in India. We follow the asset-light model". The company is also looking at expanding in tier II and tier III cities with suitable brands, he added.

"India is a very important market for us. It is one of the top three global growth markets for the company after the US and China and there is a huge scope of growth here as the demand still exceeds the supply," Sharma said. Hyatt India's 2020 goal is to reduce water consumption per guest per night by 25 percent compared to a 2006 baseline, and by 30 percent in water-stressed areas, the company said.

Founded by Jay Pritzker in 1957, Hyatt is currently present globally across 60 countries, with 18 brands and 875 hotels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Human dancing skills may have evolved from chimpanzees: Study

Scientists have observed two chimpanzees in a US zoo performing a duo dance-like behaviour similar to a human conga-line, a hitherto never-before-seen behaviour that has sparked the question about how human dance evolved. The researchers le...

Modi-Xi bonhomie, key factor of stability for Sino-India ties in turbulent 2019

Buoyed by the bonhomie generated by the two informal summits between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, India-China relations managed to maintain a sound momentum in 2019, notwithstanding the serious differences over iss...

China stocks end roughly flat in quiet holiday trading

China stocks ended roughly flat on Wednesday in quiet trading, as many overseas financial markets were closed for Christmas. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1, to 3,990.87, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 2,981.88. U.S. Pr...

China says it is in close touch with U.S. on trade deal signing ceremony

China says it is in close touch with the United States on a trade deal signing ceremony, after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a ceremony to sign the recently struck Phase 1 tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019