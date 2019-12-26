Left Menu
EuroSchool Airoli Wins Teaching Excellence in Sports by World Education Award 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 14:14 IST
EuroSchool Airoli Wins Teaching Excellence in Sports by World Education Award 2019

EuroSchool, India's leading network of K-12 schools with 11 schools in 6 cities has added another feather to its cap with its flagship school at Airoli. EuroSchool Airoli has been awarded the 'Teaching Excellence in Sports' at World Education Award 2019, for its contribution towards sporting initiatives.

EuroSchools operates on the core philosophy of 'Discover Yourself', which firmly believes in guiding children to their specific walks of interest, enhance their individual skills and develop facets of their personality. The school is also a strong advocate of 'Balanced Schooling', where the students are exposed to experiential and co-curricular learning for all-round development.

EuroSchool encourages its students to participate in the sporting activities of their choice and also provides them with specialized training enabled by a well-equipped infrastructure to help enhance their talent. Apart from bringing out brilliant results year after year, the school encourages students to participate in sports like taekwondo, gymnastics, football, basketball, swimming, skating and many more.

Sports play a critical role in building a strong character and enable students to be fit and sound from within and as well as on the outside. EuroSchool believes in combining sports in education which helps students to develop a self-motivating spirit and exhibit leadership qualities.

Sudeshna Chatterjee, Principal EuroSchool Airoli, said, "We are honored to win in the category of Teaching Excellence in Sports by World Education Award 2019. This achievement is a reflection of the hard work that goes into maintaining the highest standards of quality education in sports at our school."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

