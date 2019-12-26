Rockwell Automation launches first India centre in Gurugram

Left Menu
US-based Rockwell Automation on Thursday launched its first automation centre in India at Gurugram. The India centre will display to the customers solutions in five focus sectors -- oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverage, auto and tyre, lifescience, the company said.

Besides, if any player from any other field requires technical assistance, the centre will provide it. The company is a global player and already has centres in Singapore, Japan, Australia and China in Asia, where it provides solutions in practicality every sector, it said.

"This is a huge exciting time for a whole range of industries in India who stand to unlock trillions of dollars in value over the next decade as a result of rapid advancements in automation technology," Rockwell Automation CEO Blake Moret said here. It's also a complex moment when leaders have an exceptional number of decisions to make about how and where to invest their resources to achieve best results, he added.

"With this centre we are inviting businesses across the country to come and get informed and inspired about what the future could look and how to get there," Moret said. Rockwell Automation India MD Dilip Sawhney said that visitors can experience first hand the synergy of key technology platforms such as network, cyber security, industrial data centre, machine learning as well as augumented reality and virtual reality.

They can also experience scenarios showcasing how a business could fix problems faster with less disruption to production by combining data on machinery faults, production commitments, and availability of parts along with insights into how long it would take a technician to fix the problem with the support of augmented reality, he added. The company, however, did not disclose the investment for setting up the centre.

