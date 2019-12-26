Greaves Cotton's arm to provide service support to TVS 3-wheelers

Engineering firm Greaves Cotton's multi-brand spares and service arm Greaves Care will provide service support to TVS three-wheelers under a strategic pan-India partnership, the company said on Thursday. Greaves Cotton currently has over 350 retail outlets, over 5,300 small format spares outlets and 165 care centres.

Under the strategic partnership, around 165 Greaves care centres will provide service support to TVS three-wheelers in the form of free services, warranty, post-warranty and other campaign-related repairs, the company said in a release. "As a responsible brand in the last-mile mobility segment, Greaves created the multi-brand service and spares ecosystem support for uninterrupted mobility, pan-India. The partnership is in line with our vision to create a robust network of after-sale services for our customers," Greaves Cotton Ltd Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Nagesh Basavanhalli said.

Over two lakh customers have availed Greaves Care service support till now, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

