GMPF seeks recommencement of mining operations in Goa by month-end

Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF), which represents the cause of lakhs of people employed in the mining industry in the state, on Thursday appealed to the Centre and the state government to recommence mining activities in the state by the month-end. "We strongly urge...the Chief Minister of Goa to stick to his assurance of solution for Goa mining crisis by end of December 2019," GMPF President Puti Gaonkar said in a statement.

He also urged the Centre to look into the matter and help in recommencing mining operations in Goa. Mining came to a halt in Goa in March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned extraction of fresh iron ore.

"Recently we have heard announcements through statements attributed to various MLAs in the state regarding the intention of the state to form state-run Mining Corporation for resumption of Goa mining but it does not seem to be a feasible solution as the Mines Ministry in its IA (interlocutory application) stated that there is a likelihood of conflicting rights being created unless the challenge to Abolition Act is decided by the Supreme Court," he said. Besides, state-run corporations do not have required expertise to conduct the mining activities," he said.

"We are firm on our demand of legislative amendment or a judicial solution...for resumption of Goa mining....If the government fails to meet the deadline of this month end for recommencement of mining activities, they must provide relief package to all mining dependents from next month onwards," he said. Mining is one of the two major sources of livelihood in Goa and the complete shutdown of mining industry has adverse effect on the livelihoods of more than three lakh people in the state.

