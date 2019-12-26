Man held with Rs 30lakh in foreign currency hidden in soya boxes at IGI airport
A Bangkok-bound passenger who allegedly hid foreign currency worth Rs 30 lakh in soya chunks boxes was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport, officials said Thursday. Traveller Rohit Agarwal was caught at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday after he and his hand baggage was frisked thoroughly, they said.
"A total of USD 2,600 and Euro 17,200 were detected hidden inside packets of Nutrela Soya Mini Chunks," a senior CISF officer said. "As the passenger could not produce any valid document, he was handed over to Customs officials at the airport," the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangkok
- CISF
- Delhi
- Indira Gandhi International Airport
- Euro
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Thai opposition leader asks supporters to mobilize in Bangkok on Saturday
Thai opposition leader asks supporters to mobilise in Bangkok on Saturday
Operate flights to Dubai, Bangkok from Coimbatore: A Raja
UPDATE 2-Thai opposition leader asks supporters to mobilize in Bangkok on Saturday
Thai king completes coronation year with barge procession through old Bangkok