H G Infra bags Rs 522 cr highway project in Haryana from NHAI

H G Infra Engineering Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a highway project worth Rs 522 crore in Haryana from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

H G Infra has been declared L-1 (lowest) bidder by NHAI for construction of proposed Rewari bypass (NH-11) as feeder route in Rewari district in the state of Haryana...on hybrid annuity mode amounting to Rs 522.02 crore, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The completion period for the project, which has a total length of 14.40 km, is two years, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

