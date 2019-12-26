Left Menu
Flight diverted after passenger suffers heart attack

  • Indore
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 17:21 IST
A Kolkata-Ahmedabad SpiceJet flight was diverted to Indore after a 67-year-old male passenger suffered a heart attack on board, an airport official said here on Thursday. The passenger was shifted to a government hospital here where he was declared dead.

The flight was in the Indore airspace when the passenger suffered a heart attack, said Aryama Sanyal, Director of Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. The flight landed here past midnight, around 12.30 AM on early Thursday morning, she said.

The passenger was rushed to a private hospital and from there to the government-run M Y Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The flight took off for Ahmedabad around 2.10 AM, Sanyal added.

"SpiceJet flight SG 406 operating from Kolkata to Ahmedabad on December 25 was diverted to Indore owing to medical emergency. The said passenger was immediately attended to and moved to nearby hospital after landing at Indore airport," said a spokesperson of the private airline. The relatives of the passengers also got down in Indore, the airline said, adding that it provided all possible help..

