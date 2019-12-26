Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambani's Reliance Retail valued at USD 34 bn in proposed share-swap scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 19:02 IST
Ambani's Reliance Retail valued at USD 34 bn in proposed share-swap scheme
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail, which runs the country's largest chain of neighborhood supermarket stores and consumer electronics outlets, has been valued at USD 34 billion (Rs 2.4 lakh crore) in a proposed share-swap scheme for shareholders. Reliance Retail's shareholders will get one share of its listed parent, Reliance Industries, in exchange for every four shares, according to the scheme of arrangement posted on Reliance Retail's website.

The share-swap values Reliance Retail at about Rs 2.4 lakh crore. Reliance Retail is an unlisted subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures and an indirect subsidiary of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

RIL's shares ended at Rs 1,515.95 apiece on the BSE, giving the company a market cap of Rs 9.6 lakh crore. In August, RIL had said that it may list Reliance Retail on the stock exchanges in the next five years. Reliance Retail clocked net sales of Rs 1.3 lakh crore last year and has built a network of 10,901 stores.

In the scheme of the arrangement, Reliance Retail said it had given employees stock options in 2006 and 2007. "On exercise of the RSUs (restricted stock units) by some of the employees, equity shares have been allotted to them." "The company has been receiving requests from the employees holding equity shares for providing them options for exit and liquidity, including by way of a listing of the equity shares," it said. "The company does not have any plan for a listing of its equity shares on the stock exchanges" and so the share swap scheme.

In the proposed scheme, "equity shareholders of the company other than the holding company viz, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd are being given listed equity shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (the ultimate holding company of the firm) and the corresponding equity share capital held by them in the company is being reduced and canceled." Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd holds 99.95 percent of Reliance Retail. The remaining 0.05 percent is with employees.

"Since the scheme does not contemplate any outflow of funds/assets of the company, the aggregate of 'equity and other equity' of the company pre- and post-implementation of the scheme will remain the same and unaltered," it said. The company said pursuant to the December 17 order of the Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, a meeting of the equity shareholders of Reliance Retail Ltd is being convened on January 23 for approving the Scheme of Arrangement.

Reliance Retail is mainly engaged in the organized retail spanning across various consumption baskets primarily catering to Indian consumers. It has been set up to "run, operate business centers, hypermarkets, departmental stores, supermarkets, shopping malls, specialty stores, shopping outlets, convenience stores, wholesale, cash and carry operations, non-store formats, warehouses, distribution centers, collection centers, depots, and showrooms".

The firm has been set up to market "all commercial, industrial, scientific, household, food products, consumer goods, consumer durables and other consumer's necessities of every kind, and all other types of general goods, consumables, materials, accessories, commodities and equipment". In the second quarter ending September 30, 2019, Reliance Retail reported a 27 percent growth in revenues to Rs 41,202 crore with strong growth across formats. Operating profit grew 66.8 per cent to Rs 2,322 crore, driven by margins improvement. It has 24.5 million square feet of retail store area under operation.

The valuation of Reliance Retail, which is also the top wholesale supplier to small shopkeepers, is double that of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs India's biggest supermarket chain. Tesco is valued at USD 32 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

J&K: 2 missing women rescued

Two women, who went missing from Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, were rescued on Thursday, police said. Thirty-seven-year-old Bindia Sambayal was found in Hiranagar by a police team, they said.The married woman had been missing since No...

29 pc of Indians feel women's safety should be focus of 2020: Survey

Around a third of urban Indians 29 per cent feel safety for women should be the countrys focus in 2020, a survey has revealed. Less than half of this number feel the economic condition 12 per cent and job market 11 per cent should receive a...

Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi to be Chief Guest at National Tribal Dance Festival

Member of Parliament and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the Chief Guest for the inaugural program of the National Tribal Dance Festival, which will commence on December 27. The program will be presided over by Chief Minister Bhupesh B...

Airstrikes kill 17 Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan

Daykundi Afghanistan, Dec 26 SputnikANI The Afghan forces launched an attack in the central province of Oruzgan that killed 13 Taliban terrorists, while the international coalition struck Daykundi province killing four militants, the 205th ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019