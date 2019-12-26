Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agri goods can fetch India additional USD 97 bn in exports: FAO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 20:30 IST
Agri goods can fetch India additional USD 97 bn in exports: FAO

Select agri and agri-based commodities like meat, milk and fruits, among others, present export opportunity worth over USD 97 billion (about Rs 6.9 lakh crore) for India, as per data from the Food & Agriculture Organisation. India's export share in agri items such as bananas, oranges, chicken, meat, and milk products like cheese and butter milk is miniscule at present, the data showed.

The country's share in the global market for 19 commodities was a miniscule 1.5 per cent, or around USD 1.5 billion (about Rs 10,650 crore), in 2017 against a potential of USD 97 billion, the World Trade Centre said in a statement on Thursday quoting the FAO data released recently. While global market for meat and chicken is a whopping USD 20.6 billion, the country's export share is only 4.04 per cent of this.

Similarly, global market for bananas is close to USD 15 billion wherein India's share is a paltry USD 480 million, the statement said. Butter and cow milk provide a USD 8 billion opportunity, while India does not get a single penny from their exports, it said.

The country earns USD 275 million annually from export of grapes, while the global market is worth USD 8.6 billion. Significantly, food waste is a USD 11 billion market, but India earns nothing from its export.

It can be noted that nearly a third of Indian farm produce is wasted due to lack storage/proper transport facilities, it added. The global onion export market is over USD 3 billion, but India earns just USD 420 million from exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

134th foundation day of Cong: Sonia to unfurl party flag at AICC HQ, Rahul to address rally in Guwahati on Saturday

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will unfurl the party flag at the AICC headquarters here on Saturday, the 134th foundation day of the grand old party. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally at Guwahati in Assam, where he will ...

Raiders rookie RB Jacobs undergoes leg surgery

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery on his leg, according to a social media post Wednesday. Surgery went great fastest surgery ever, Jacobs wrote on an Instagram story. He also posted a picture with his lower l...

Olympian Sumit Sangwan suspended for 1 year for failing dope test

Former Asian silver medallist boxer Sumit Sangwan was on Thursday banned for one year by the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA for failing a dope test. Sangwan, who competed in the 2012 London Olympics and formerly a 91-kg category boxer, wa...

UPDATE 3-Cricket-De Kock leads South Africa fightback v England

Quinton de Kock fell five runs short of his century after dragging South Africa out of early trouble to 277 for nine at the close on the opening day of the first test against England at Centurion Park on Thursday. England took a wicket with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019